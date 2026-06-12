MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) MAX Closes Debt and Option Agreements with Bolt Metals for Its Florália High-Purity Iron Property in Brazil

June 12, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: MAX Resource Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (" Max " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement dated May 13, 2026, pursuant to the debt settlement (the " Debt Settlement ") dated May 12, 2026, with Bolt Metals Corp. (" Bolt "), in connection with exploration costs incurred by Max on its Florália High Purity Iron Property (title no. 832.022/2018) (the " Property ") Bolt has issued Max: (i) 4,000,000 Shares of Bolt ("Shares"); and (ii) 2,000,000 pre-funded warrants of Bolt under certain terms.

In addition, Max Iron Brazil Ltd. (" Max Iron "), an entity controlled by Max, pursuant to the definitive option agreement dated May 12, 2026, as amended (the " Option Agreement "), whereby Bolt has the right to acquire 100% of the Property by issuing to Max Iron an aggregate of 26,800,000 Bolt Shares under certain terms, the transactions contemplated by the option agreement are executed.

Florália High Purity Iron Property Highlights

The Property is located 67 km east of the capital city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest iron ore and steel-producing state. Iron ore remains critical for global infrastructure and steel production. Key Property highlights include:

Strategic Location and Logistics: Lies adjacent to established infrastructure, rail networks, and major local markets (including Vale, ArcelorMittal, and Avante) ensuring efficient logistics and market access; Strong Exploration Potential: The initial oxide exploration target is estimated at 50 to 70 Mt grading 55% to 61% Fe1; Favorable Metallurgy: Low-cost crushing and dry magnetic processing; Significantly De-Risked: Advanced by existing open-cut, historical drilling, airborne LiDAR/Magnetic survey and metallurgical test work. The Property does not require a tailings dam or water permits, allowing for fast-tracked permitting, reduces capital expenditure and the overall environmental footprint.

1The Company cautions investors that the potential quantity and grade of the Florália Exploration Target is conceptual in nature and therefore is an approximation. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. Hematite mineralization tonnage potential estimation is based on in situ high-grade outcrops and interpreted and modelled magnetic anomalies. Density value used for the estimate is 2.8t/m3. Hematite sample grades range between 55-61% Fe. The 58 channel samples were collected for chemical analysis from in situ outcrops in previously mined slopes of industrial materials.

"We are excited to close the debt and option transactions with our new partners who have received gross proceeds of over $10 million through equity financings in the past 12 months accompanied with strong stakeholder support. This transaction underscores our active strategy of advancement of the Company's Mora Gold Silver and Sierra Azul Copper Silver projects in Colombia," commented Max CEO, Brett Matich.







Figure 1: Advantages; major infrastructure, local ready market requiring minimal transportation, upon successful exploration and development: rail terminal, Vale (16 km NW) and ArcelorMittal (26 km NE)

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Figure 2: Florália open cut and historic drilling campaign

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Max Debt Settlement

Pursuant to the Debt Settlement dated May 12, 2026, with Bolt in connection with exploration costs incurred by Max on its Florália Property, Bolt has issued Max: (i) 4,000,000 Shares of Bolt (" Shares "); and (ii) 2,000,000 pre-funded warrants of Bolt (each, a " Pre-Funded Warrant "). Each Pre-Funded Warrant will be exercisable into one Bolt Share at an exercise price of $0.001 per share for a period of 24-months from the date of issuance (collectively, the " Securities "). The Securities are subject to resale restriction for a period of 24-months from the date of issuance.

Provided that Max, together with its affiliates, owns at least 5.0% of the issued and outstanding Shares, Max will also be entitled to nominate one director to Bolt's board of directors and will have a participation right to maintain its percentage ownership interest in connection with certain future equity issuances by Bolt, in each case subject to the terms of the Debt Settlement and applicable securities law.

The aggregate number of Shares issuable under the Debt Settlement must not exceed 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, unless the Company has sought shareholder approval, in compliance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the“CSE”).

Option Agreement, as amended

Upon exercise of the option, Bolt has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Florália Property by issuing to Max Iron, an entity controlled by Max, an aggregate of 26,800,000 common shares of Bolt (the "Shares") over a 30-month period as follows: a) 6,700,000 Shares within 12-months of the effective date, b) 6,700,000 Shares on the 18-month anniversary, c) 6,700,000 Shares on the 24-month anniversary, d) 6,700,000 Shares on the 30-month anniversary.

Upon the completion of the total issuance of the Bolt Shares, the Bolt Shares must represent no less than 25% of the issued and outstanding Bolt Shares, if less than 25%, Bolt will issue additional Bolt Shares such that Max Iron holds, in aggregate, 25% of the Shares of Bolt following the issuance.

Following exercise of the option, Max Iron is entitled to nominate one director to the board of directors of Bolt, subject to applicable corporate, securities law and CSE requirements.

Bolt may accelerate exercise of the option at any time prior to expiry of the 30-month option period. In certain circumstances, including a change of control of Bolt, an encumbrance of the Property, or a decision to mine, Bolt will satisfy all remaining option conditions within five business days.

Within ninety (90) days of the effective date, Bolt shall obtain shareholder approval for the exercise of the Option, including the creation of a shareholder which owns greater than 19.9% of Bolt.

Quality Assurance

Chemical analysis was performed at ALS Laboratories. Metal Oxides are determined using XRF analysis. Fusion disks are made with pulped samples and the addition of a borate-based flux. Analysis at ALS is for a 24-element suite. FeO is determined using titration and LOI using loss determination by thermogravimetric analysis at 1000°C. Max did not insert standards or blanks in the assay stream and is relying on ALS's lab QA/QC. The ALS lab inserts its own standards at set frequencies and monitors the precision of the XRF analysis. These results reported well within the specified 2 standard deviations of the mean grades for the main elements.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this Management Discussion and Analysis was reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo.(BC), an independent advisor to the Company.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX.V under the ticker "MAX" focused on copper and precious metals assets in South America, Mora Gold Silver and the fully funded Sierra Azul Copper Silver both in Colombia and exploration development of its Florália High Purity Iron Project in Brazil fully funded by Bolt Metals Corp.

Sierra Azul Copper Silver (wholly owned) sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt) adjacent to world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron). Fully funded by global miner Freeport-McMoRan relating to rights to earn up to 80% by funding $50 million of accumulated expenditures. Backed by support of Freeport-McMoRan, the Max team views as validation of the geological and mining potential of Sierra Azul. On April 28, 2026, as part of the 2026 exploration season, Max reported high-grade channel results over intervals from 16 to 59m significantly expanded the Manto-style mineralized footprint to over 8 km2 within the AM District.

Mora Gold Silver (right to purchase 100%) lies along the most productive Middle Cauca Gold Belt encompasses numerous historic workings, 5 active mines, a series of exposed polymetallic structures spread over 2,500m by 1,000m. Mora's 8.2 km border is surrounded by Collective Mining's Guayabales Gold Project and Aris Mining's Marmato mining operations. P&P Reserve: 31.3Mt @ 3.2g/t Au, M&I Resource: 61.5Mt @ 3.0g/t Au for 9.2Moz*. On February 26, 2026, Max reported completion of LiDAR survey, progress of the PTO and channel sampling along the entire tunnels of the El Oso and the El Cielo underground ("U/G") mine all within the NAN zone. Work continues to outline the continuity of the 5,000m Marmato-type mineralized corridor.

Max cautions investors that the gold mineralization at the Marmato gold deposit may not necessarily be indicative of similar mineralization at the Mora Property. Max further advises the QP has been unable to verify the information on Marmato and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Mora Property.

*Source:

For more information visit on Max Resource Corp:

For further information, please contact:

Tim McNulty E: ... T: (604) 290-8100

Brett Matich T: (604) 484 1230

Max Resource Corp.

1570 – 200 Burrard Street

Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1S4

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.

Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at .

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Source: MAX Resource Corp.