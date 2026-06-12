MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) East West Announces $858,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

June 12, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: East West Minerals Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - East West Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") announces that further to a price reservation filed on June 10, 2026, the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement financing (the " Financing ") of up to 7,800,000 units (each a " Unit "), at a price of $0.11 per Unit, to raise up to $858,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of three years from closing.

Insiders will be participating in this financing and proceeds will be used for working capital purposes. Finder's fees may be payable.

All securities issued in the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period and to all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements.

On Behalf of the Board

"Nick DeMare"

Nick DeMare,

Director & Interim CEO

1305 - 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, V6E 3V7

Tel: 604.685.9316 | Fax: 604.683.1585

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

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Source: East West Minerals Ltd.