Costa And Von Der Leyen To Represent EU At G7 Summit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) “The EU will be represented by President [of the European Council António] Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen,” according to a statement from the European Council's press service.

"In an era of geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic imbalances, G7 unity and effective multilateralism are essential to strengthening global stability, fostering sustainable growth, and addressing shared challenges. The summit in Évian will be an opportunity to advance these priorities through constructive dialogue and action, including upholding our support to Ukraine and ensuring balanced global growth," Costa stated.

On Monday, von der Leyen and Costa will hold a joint press conference early in the day, and in the evening, they will attend an informal G7 leaders' dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the European Commission's press service.

On Tuesday morning, von der Leyen will participate in a working session on peace and security for Ukraine and Europe alongside G7 leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky. She will then take part in working sessions on ensuring stability in the Middle East, as well as new partnerships and international solidarity.

On Wednesday, the leaders will attend a working session on balanced and sustainable economic growth alongside International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

Throughout the summit, von der Leyen is reportedly scheduled to hold separate meetings with the leaders of the participating countries.

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As reported, on the eve of the summit, António Costa wrote in an article that there is a growing awareness that global problems will not be solved by a unilateral decision of a single state, nor by two states that divide the world into hostile spheres of influence. In his view, a multipolar world requires multilateral solutions and partnerships, with Europe at the center.