Truck Traffic Jams Form Near Chonhar Bridge After Strikes Satellite Images
“Satellite images: Lines of trucks have formed on the approaches to the pontoon bridge near Chonhar following damage to the bridge,” the report states.
As noted, some of the trucks are lined up toward the occupied Kherson region and in front of the Dzhankoi checkpoint. Traffic heading toward Crimea is almost nonexistent.
Earlier, it was reported that following strikes on logistics routes, Russian forces have been forced to partially use civilian transport to move cargo, including fuel and ammunition.Read also: Ukraine aims to cut Crimea off from Russia, USF commander says
As reported by Ukrinform, following strikes by the Defense Forces on enemy logistics in the south, the enemy's offensive capabilities have been halved.
Photos: Planet Labs/Radio Liberty
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