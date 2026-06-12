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Azerbaijan And U.S. Treasury Discuss Strengthening Financial Co-Op (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan And U.S. Treasury Discuss Strengthening Financial Co-Op (PHOTO)


2026-06-12 08:03:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank, Aliyar Mammadyarov, met with a delegation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury visiting Azerbaijan.

This was reported in a post on the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's “X” account.

''During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to banking supervision, ensuring financial stability, the development of payment systems, as well as risk management in the financial sector, corporate governance, and the improvement of the regulatory framework.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between the Central Bank and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as well as opportunities for implementing technical assistance projects in these areas,'' the bank's publication on X reads.

Meanwhile, in 2025, foreign direct investment from the United States (U.S.) into Azerbaijan totaled $204.3 million.

This represents an increase of $54.5 million, or 36.4%, compared to 2024.

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Trend News Agency

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