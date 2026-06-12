Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyrgyzstan Views Georgia As Key Long-Term Partner

Kyrgyzstan Views Georgia As Key Long-Term Partner


2026-06-12 08:02:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said Kyrgyzstan considers Georgia an important partner, with relations based on mutual trust, respect, and long-term cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing Japarov's remarks during talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, held in Bishkek on June 12.

“Kygyzstan views Georgia as an important partner, with relations based on mutual trust, respect, and long-term cooperation,” the President stated.

President Sadyr Japarov noted the special significance of the current visit, which is the first official visit by the Georgian side to Kyrgyzstan at such a high level and marks the beginning of a new stage in the development of Kyrgyz-Georgian relations.

The sides discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic ties, strengthening transport and logistics cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

--

MENAFN12062026000187011040ID1111249577



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search