Kyrgyzstan Views Georgia As Key Long-Term Partner

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov said Kyrgyzstan considers Georgia an important partner, with relations based on mutual trust, respect, and long-term cooperation.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyrgyz President, citing Japarov's remarks during talks with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, held in Bishkek on June 12.

“Kygyzstan views Georgia as an important partner, with relations based on mutual trust, respect, and long-term cooperation,” the President stated.

President Sadyr Japarov noted the special significance of the current visit, which is the first official visit by the Georgian side to Kyrgyzstan at such a high level and marks the beginning of a new stage in the development of Kyrgyz-Georgian relations.

The sides discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, including the development of political dialogue, expansion of trade and economic ties, strengthening transport and logistics cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian collaboration.

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