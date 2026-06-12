Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI), Announces Discussions Regards Potential Acquisition Of The Rimrock Copper-Gold Project In Nevada

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Evaluating Opportunity to Expand U.S. Mineral Asset Portfolio Through Potential Acquisition of Battle Mountain District Exploration Project

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI) (“Everlert” or the“Company”), operating under the recently adopted legal name American Gold & Copper Inc., announced that it has entered into discussions with the principal owners of the Rimrock Project located in Lander County, Nevada, regarding a potential acquisition of a 100% interest in the project. No definitive agreement has been executed, and there can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed.

According to information provided by the project owners and historical technical materials made available to the Company, the Rimrock Project consists of approximately 4,000 acres (1,618 hectares) of unpatented federal mining claims located within Nevada's Battle Mountain Mining District. Historical exploration work has identified extensive hydrothermal alteration, geochemical anomalies, geophysical targets, and multiple areas of prospective copper-gold mineralization across a large exploration footprint.

Management believes the Rimrock Project aligns well with American Gold & Copper's strategy of evaluating and advancing precious and base metals opportunities located within established mining jurisdictions.

“The Rimrock Project is a property that I have followed for many years and one that contains a substantial amount of historical exploration data,” said Dr. Criss Capps, Vice President of Mining, Exploration and Geology for American Gold & Copper.“While the Company remains in the evaluation stage and no transaction has been completed, the project exhibits a number of geological characteristics that warrant further review. The scale of the alteration footprint, the breadth of historical exploration work, and the presence of multiple identified targets make it an interesting opportunity for continued technical evaluation and due diligence.”

Highlights of the Rimrock Project, based on historical exploration data and information provided to the Company, include:



Approximately 4,000 acres of unpatented federal mining claims in Nevada's Battle Mountain Mining District

A 17-kilometer corridor of hydrothermal alteration, geochemical anomalies, and exploration targets identified through historical work programs

Multiple drill targets identified through historical geological and geophysical investigations

Geological characteristics consistent with both epithermal and porphyry-style mineralization models

Strong coincident gravity, magnetic, induced polarization (IP), CSAMT, hyperspectral, and geochemical anomalies identified during prior exploration programs Existing infrastructure and access via Battle Mountain, Nevada and Interstate 80

Historical exploration and technical work reviewed by the Company indicate that the project exhibits geological characteristics associated with both shallow precious metals systems and deeper copper-gold mineralization models commonly explored within the Battle Mountain-Eureka trend.

Looking Ahead

The Company cautions that discussions remain preliminary and there can be no assurance that a definitive acquisition agreement will be completed. American Gold & Copper will provide additional updates as negotiations progress and material developments occur.

Should a transaction be completed, the Company expects to undertake a comprehensive technical review and exploration evaluation program designed to further assess priority targets and historical exploration results.

About South American Copper, Ltd.

South American Copper, Ltd. is a British Virgin Islands company and wholly owned subsidiary of American Copper & Gold Inc., focused on the development and advancement of precious and base metals mining assets in South America. Through its wholly owned Bolivian operating subsidiary, Minerasac SA S.R.L., the company controls the Ascensión de Guarayos gold, copper and silver project in eastern Bolivia, including substantial mineral concession holdings, related surface rights, established infrastructure, operating permits, and multiple development-stage mineral targets.

Additional information is available on the company's corporate website here: .

For additional background, South American Copper's January 2026 Corporate Business Summary provided by the company, can be viewed here: South American Copper Business Summary

About Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc.)

Everlert, Inc. (OTC: EVLI), a Nevada corporation now operating under the legal name American Gold & Copper Inc., is a U.S. public company focused on the acquisition, evaluation, development, and advancement of strategic copper, gold, silver, and related mineral resource opportunities. Following the recently completed reverse merger transaction, the Company's initial operating focus is the continued technical evaluation and advancement of the Ascensión de Guarayos copper-gold-silver project in eastern Bolivia through its wholly owned subsidiaries American Copper & Gold Inc., South American Copper Ltd., and Minerasac SA S.R.L.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategic plans for the continued evaluation and advancement of its Bolivian mining assets; anticipated additional technical review, exploration planning, development initiatives, financing activities, potential exchange listings, management expansion, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as“expects,”“intends,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“potential,”“may,”“could,”“will,” and similar expressions.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to capital availability, regulatory approvals, technical evaluation outcomes, commodity price volatility, political and operational risks in Bolivia, environmental and permitting matters, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, and other risks associated with development-stage public companies.

Certain technical and project information referenced in this release is derived from historical technical reports and supplementary technical materials reviewed by independent consultants. Such information has not been updated into a current technical report and should not be relied upon as a current compliant mineral resource or reserve estimate.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Relations Contact:

Everlert, Inc. (now operating as American Gold & Copper Inc)

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