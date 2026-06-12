Research Collaboration Secured To Evaluate AI-Driven Cardiac Risk Stratification In Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Echo IQ's AI platform to be evaluated in collaboration with Mayo Clinic for assessing cardiac risk in patients receiving cancer therapy

Research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to evaluate EIQ's AI platform for cardiac risk stratification in oncology patients

Study to assess the ability of Echo IQ's AI technology to evaluate cardiac risk in patients undergoing cancer therapy using routinely acquired echocardiographic data Targets the rapidly emerging cardio-oncology sector, a growing market driven by increasing cancer survival rates and focus on treatment-related cardiovascular complications

SYDNEY, Australia, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI and Medical Technology Company Echo IQ Limited (ASX: EIQ) ("Echo IQ" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has entered into a research collaboration with Mayo Clinic to evaluate Echo IQ's proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for cardiac risk stratification in oncology patients. The study, entitled "Evaluation of Cardiotoxicity in Patients Receiving Cancer Therapy and Risk Stratification," will be conducted at Mayo Clinic Arizona under the direction of Chadi Ayoub, M.B.B.S., Ph.D. The research will assess the ability of Echo IQ's AI model to generate predictive risk scores for heart failure based on echocardiographic parameters in patients undergoing cancer therapy. Echo IQ's AI platform is being evaluated in the rapidly emerging cardio-oncology sector, which is focused on managing cardiovascular complications associated with cancer treatment. As cancer survival rates continue to improve, managing the long-term cardiovascular consequences of cancer therapy has become an increasingly important focus for healthcare providers, creating demand for technologies that can identify at-risk patients before clinical symptoms emerge. Cardiotoxicity remains a significant clinical challenge in oncology. Early identification of patients at elevated cardiac risk may enable timely intervention and improved patient outcomes. The study will evaluate whether AI-driven analysis of standard echocardiographic data can provide clinicians with actionable risk stratification at the point of care. Globally, over 20 million new cancer cases are diagnosed annually, with a substantial proportion of patients undergoing cardiac monitoring during treatment. Understanding cardiovascular risk in this population remains an active area of clinical investigation.i The study will utilize a secure container environment in which de-identified echocardiographic data will be processed by Echo IQ's AI model to generate heart failure risk scores. The parties intend to co-author a manuscript for peer-reviewed publication upon completion of the study, which is expected in the first half of 2027. The study aims to assess the applicability of the Company's AI platform in a large and clinically important patient population beyond its current cardiovascular applications. Management commentary: Chief Executive Officer, Mr Dustin Haines said: "This collaboration with Mayo Clinic represents an important opportunity to evaluate the Company's cardiac AI platform in a high-need clinical population, where earlier identification of cardiovascular risk may inform clinical decision making. As cancer survival rates continue to improve, healthcare systems are increasingly focused on managing the long-term cardiac consequences of cancer therapy. We are excited by the prospect of assessing whether routinely acquired echocardiographic data can be used to generate meaningful predictive insights for clinicians." - ENDS - Authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Echo IQ Limited.

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ABOUT ECHO IQ

Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology. Echo IQ's AI platform has received FDA clearance for aortic stenosis but has not received clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for heart failure as an indication. The Company has submitted an application for FDA clearance for heart failure, which remains under review. There is no assurance that FDA clearance for heart failure will be obtained on the anticipated timeline or at all.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated scope and objectives of the research collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the potential applications of Echo IQ's AI platform in cardio-oncology, the expected timing of study completion and publication, the submission and anticipated outcome of the Company's application for FDA clearance for heart failure as an indication, and the potential for the Company's AI platform to be applied in clinical populations beyond its current cleared indication of aortic stenosis.

Echo IQ's AI platform has received FDA clearance for aortic stenosis. The Company's application for FDA clearance for heart failure as an indication is currently under review, and there can be no assurance that clearance will be granted, that the FDA will not require additional data, studies, or modifications prior to clearance, or that clearance will be obtained on the timeline anticipated by the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: the inherent uncertainties of clinical research outcomes; the regulatory approval process, including the risk that the FDA may not clear the Company's AI platform for heart failure or other indications; the ability to achieve anticipated technological and clinical milestones; the availability of funding to support ongoing research and development; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or regulatory guidance in the United States or Australia; and general economic and market conditions.

Investors and security holders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Echo IQ does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or results after the date of this announcement, except as required by applicable law, the ASX Listing Rules, or the rules of any other exchange on which the Company's securities may be quoted.

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