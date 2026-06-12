Research Collaboration Secured To Evaluate AI-Driven Cardiac Risk Stratification In Cancer Patients
|Investor Enquiries:
|Andrew Grover, Executive Chair
|Henry Jordan, Six Degrees Investor Relations
|... / ...
|... / +61 (0) 431 271 538
ABOUT ECHO IQ
Echo IQ uses AI-driven technology and proprietary software to improve decision making in Cardiology. Echo IQ's AI platform has received FDA clearance for aortic stenosis but has not received clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for heart failure as an indication. The Company has submitted an application for FDA clearance for heart failure, which remains under review. There is no assurance that FDA clearance for heart failure will be obtained on the anticipated timeline or at all.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated scope and objectives of the research collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the potential applications of Echo IQ's AI platform in cardio-oncology, the expected timing of study completion and publication, the submission and anticipated outcome of the Company's application for FDA clearance for heart failure as an indication, and the potential for the Company's AI platform to be applied in clinical populations beyond its current cleared indication of aortic stenosis.
Echo IQ's AI platform has received FDA clearance for aortic stenosis. The Company's application for FDA clearance for heart failure as an indication is currently under review, and there can be no assurance that clearance will be granted, that the FDA will not require additional data, studies, or modifications prior to clearance, or that clearance will be obtained on the timeline anticipated by the Company.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation: the inherent uncertainties of clinical research outcomes; the regulatory approval process, including the risk that the FDA may not clear the Company's AI platform for heart failure or other indications; the ability to achieve anticipated technological and clinical milestones; the availability of funding to support ongoing research and development; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or regulatory guidance in the United States or Australia; and general economic and market conditions.
Investors and security holders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Echo IQ does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or results after the date of this announcement, except as required by applicable law, the ASX Listing Rules, or the rules of any other exchange on which the Company's securities may be quoted.
i
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment