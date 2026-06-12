Kalaris To Present At Clinical Trials At The Summit 2026
Details:
- Title: First-in-Human Trial of TH103: A Novel Dual-Targeting VEGF/HSPG Biologic in Treatment-Naïve nAMD Speaker: Karl Csaky, MD, PhD, T. Boone Pickens Director, Molecular Ophthalmology Laboratory; Director, Clinical Center of Innovation for AMD; Chief Strategy Officer, Retina Foundation of the Southwest Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026 Time: 07:09 am PDT Session: Clinical Trials Investigating Therapies with Novel Mechanisms of Action Location: Azure Ballroom, Fontainebleau Hotel, Las Vegas, NV
About TH103
TH103 is an investigational dual-targeting biologic engineered by VEGF scientific discoverer Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to achieve extended intraocular retention with enhanced VEGF inhibition through optimized binding to VEGF receptor 1 ligands and concurrent heparan sulfate proteoglycan (HSPG) anchoring. It is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein designed for intravitreal delivery, with potential applications as a treatment for exudative and/or neovascular retinal diseases, such as wet AMD, diabetic eye disease and retinal vein occlusion. TH103 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD).
About Kalaris
Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions with major unmet medical needs.
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Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 212 915 2577
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