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Kalaris To Present At Clinical Trials At The Summit 2026


2026-06-12 08:01:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRS) (“Kalaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases, will present Phase 1a clinical data for its lead asset, TH103, at Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2026. The presentation will feature single ascending dose results from treatment-naïve patients with Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) - one of the leading causes of vision loss worldwide. These data were recently presented at Retina World Congress 2026.

Details:

  • Title: First-in-Human Trial of TH103: A Novel Dual-Targeting VEGF/HSPG Biologic in Treatment-Naïve nAMD
  • Speaker: Karl Csaky, MD, PhD, T. Boone Pickens Director, Molecular Ophthalmology Laboratory; Director, Clinical Center of Innovation for AMD; Chief Strategy Officer, Retina Foundation of the Southwest
  • Date: Saturday, June 13, 2026
  • Time: 07:09 am PDT
  • Session: Clinical Trials Investigating Therapies with Novel Mechanisms of Action
  • Location: Azure Ballroom, Fontainebleau Hotel, Las Vegas, NV

About TH103

TH103 is an investigational dual-targeting biologic engineered by VEGF scientific discoverer Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to achieve extended intraocular retention with enhanced VEGF inhibition through optimized binding to VEGF receptor 1 ligands and concurrent heparan sulfate proteoglycan (HSPG) anchoring. It is a fully humanized, recombinant fusion protein designed for intravitreal delivery, with potential applications as a treatment for exudative and/or neovascular retinal diseases, such as wet AMD, diabetic eye disease and retinal vein occlusion. TH103 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD).

About Kalaris

Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions with major unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit .

Kalaris Therapeutics Investor Contact:
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 212 915 2577
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