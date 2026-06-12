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The Forbidden Fruit Announces Mumbai Retail Launch At Broadway, Marking Fifth Offline Touchpoint In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai 12th June, 2026: Homegrown streetwear label The Forbidden Fruit (TFF) has strengthened its offline brand presence with the launch of its newest retail touchpoint at Broadway, Mumbai, marking the brand's fifth offline retail touchpoint in India and its fourth presence within the Broadway retail network.
The launch event, held on Saturday, 6th June, witnessed strong attendance from influencers, celebrities, and members of Mumbai's streetwear community. Several guests were already spotted wearing The Forbidden Fruit merchandise, reflecting the growing popularity of the brand among fashion-forward consumers.
The new Mumbai location joins the brand's already existing retail touch point at Broadway Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune along with its presence at a Cool Café in Bengaluru. The expansion comes as Mumbai continues to emerge as one of TFF's strongest consumer markets, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the brand's overall orders.
Located within the newly launched Broadway Mumbai store, The Forbidden Fruit is positioned on the third floor, a space dedicated entirely to streetwear and contemporary fashion brands. The floor houses a curated mix of labels, placing TFF among some of India's most recognized names in the category.
This store features over 90 products from The Forbidden Fruit's portfolio, including collections such as Yesionary Delusion, Embawe, alongside several new drops and best-selling styles. Products are available across a price range of ₹2,249 to ₹3,999, with weekly inventory replenishments planned to ensure product availability and operational efficiency.
Speaking on the launch, Medha Bandyopadhyay, Co-Founder, The Forbidden Fruit, said, "Mumbai holds a special place for us. Not only does the city contribute a significant share of our customer base, but it is also our home ground as the company is registered here. This touch point allows our community to experience the brand beyond digital platforms."
Commenting on the expansion, Vijay Manek, Co-Founder, The Forbidden Fruit, said, "Streetwear today is as much about culture as it is about clothing. Consumers want to discover brands, interact with them, and be part of something larger than a transaction. This launch gives us an opportunity to bring our world closer to customers. Seeing people already wearing our pieces at the launch was incredibly rewarding because it reflects the organic community that has formed around the brand"
With the launch of its Mumbai touch point, The Forbidden Fruit continues to deepen its omnichannel strategy, offering customers greater accessibility to its collections while strengthening its position within India's rapidly evolving streetwear ecosystem.
About The Forbidden Fruit
The Forbidden Fruit is an Indian fashion collective that blends music, art, and contemporary culture to create streetwear rooted in self-expression and emotional connection. Founded in April 2022, the brand was built on the belief that music is a universal language capable of bringing people together beyond boundaries. Inspired by the emotional power of music, The Forbidden Fruit translates themes of identity, creativity, and belonging into wearable fashion that resonates with modern youth culture. The brand is co-founded by Vijay Manek and Medha Bandyopadhyay, who bring together expertise across branding, marketing, design, technology, and consumer behaviour. Their shared vision was to create more than just a fashion label; they aimed to build a culture-first community where fashion becomes a medium for connection and individuality.
The launch event, held on Saturday, 6th June, witnessed strong attendance from influencers, celebrities, and members of Mumbai's streetwear community. Several guests were already spotted wearing The Forbidden Fruit merchandise, reflecting the growing popularity of the brand among fashion-forward consumers.
The new Mumbai location joins the brand's already existing retail touch point at Broadway Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune along with its presence at a Cool Café in Bengaluru. The expansion comes as Mumbai continues to emerge as one of TFF's strongest consumer markets, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the brand's overall orders.
Located within the newly launched Broadway Mumbai store, The Forbidden Fruit is positioned on the third floor, a space dedicated entirely to streetwear and contemporary fashion brands. The floor houses a curated mix of labels, placing TFF among some of India's most recognized names in the category.
This store features over 90 products from The Forbidden Fruit's portfolio, including collections such as Yesionary Delusion, Embawe, alongside several new drops and best-selling styles. Products are available across a price range of ₹2,249 to ₹3,999, with weekly inventory replenishments planned to ensure product availability and operational efficiency.
Speaking on the launch, Medha Bandyopadhyay, Co-Founder, The Forbidden Fruit, said, "Mumbai holds a special place for us. Not only does the city contribute a significant share of our customer base, but it is also our home ground as the company is registered here. This touch point allows our community to experience the brand beyond digital platforms."
Commenting on the expansion, Vijay Manek, Co-Founder, The Forbidden Fruit, said, "Streetwear today is as much about culture as it is about clothing. Consumers want to discover brands, interact with them, and be part of something larger than a transaction. This launch gives us an opportunity to bring our world closer to customers. Seeing people already wearing our pieces at the launch was incredibly rewarding because it reflects the organic community that has formed around the brand"
With the launch of its Mumbai touch point, The Forbidden Fruit continues to deepen its omnichannel strategy, offering customers greater accessibility to its collections while strengthening its position within India's rapidly evolving streetwear ecosystem.
About The Forbidden Fruit
The Forbidden Fruit is an Indian fashion collective that blends music, art, and contemporary culture to create streetwear rooted in self-expression and emotional connection. Founded in April 2022, the brand was built on the belief that music is a universal language capable of bringing people together beyond boundaries. Inspired by the emotional power of music, The Forbidden Fruit translates themes of identity, creativity, and belonging into wearable fashion that resonates with modern youth culture. The brand is co-founded by Vijay Manek and Medha Bandyopadhyay, who bring together expertise across branding, marketing, design, technology, and consumer behaviour. Their shared vision was to create more than just a fashion label; they aimed to build a culture-first community where fashion becomes a medium for connection and individuality.
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