'Unacceptable': India Lodges Strong Protest With US Over Attacks On Vessels Carrying Indian Mariners (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks to lodge India's strong protest against the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman, stressing that Washington's actions are "unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce" in a sensitive region.

"A strong protest was lodged with him regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives," the MEA said in a statement.

"The Ministry once again conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal and deadly force against civilian shipping. Such actions are unacceptable and undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," it added.

The MEA stated that the US Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to US authorities and ensure that US forces operating in the region take all necessary measures to stop the loss of civilian life.

This marked the second time that the US official has been summoned by the MEA in recent days over the attacks on commercial vessels in the Gulf of Oman. Earlier on Wednesday, India had summoned the US Charge d'Affaires to lodge a "strong protest" over recent attacks on commercial vessels off the coast of Oman, including the commercial ship Settebello, where three Indian seafarers were killed.

The United States said on Thursday that it is in "direct contact" with India on the issue.

Responding to India's diplomatic demarche, a US State Department official said Washington remains engaged with the Indian government on the matter.

"The Department of State is in direct contact with the Indian government regarding this matter," the official told IANS.

The MEA stated that three ships involved in the incidents are foreign flagged.

While addressing a inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, "These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign flagged. Two of them Palau flagged, and the third one, which came under attack today, is Guinea flagged. They are not Indian owned ships, they are all foreign flagships. I also understand that two of them are OFAC sanctioned ships and one of them also is in the category of non-compliant ship."

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said that all the 20 the Indian crew members on board MT Jalveer were rescued with the support of Omani authorities.

During the inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia on Thursday, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mukesh Mangal said that all 20 Indian seafarers on board MT Jalveer are safe after the vessel came under attack off the Shinas port in Oman.

On Wednesday, an attack was reported on a commercial vessel, Settebello, off the coast of Oman. Of the 24 Indian crew members onboard the vessel, 21 were rescued while three others were killed.

The first incident involved MT Marivex on June 8, when a fire erupted aboard the vessel carrying 24 Indian seafarers south of the Strait of Hormuz.