Bizarre Incident In Shivamogga: Men In Burqas Sent To Threaten A Prisoner's Wife Thrashed By Locals

A bizarre incident unfolded in Shivamogga's KR Puram area after four men disguised in burqas allegedly attempted to intimidate a woman at the behest of her husband, an undertrial prisoner in a murder case. However, their plan went horribly wrong when suspicious locals intercepted them, assaulted them and handed them over to the police. The incident has since attracted widespread attention in the locality.

Undertrial Prisoner Allegedly Targeted His Wife

According to police sources, the woman's husband, who is currently lodged in jail as an undertrial prisoner in a murder case, was reportedly upset that his wife had neither visited him in prison nor provided him with money for his personal expenses. Allegedly angered by the situation, he decided to intimidate her by sending his associates to her residence.

Men In Burqas Draw Suspicion Among Residents

The prisoner allegedly sent four of his associates to his wife's house. To conceal their identities and avoid recognition, the men reportedly arrived wearing burqas.

However, their unusual appearance and behaviour near the residence aroused suspicion among local residents. As they approached the house, locals began questioning them about their presence in the area.

Locals Intercept And Assault Suspects

Unable to provide satisfactory answers, the men reportedly became nervous, further raising the suspicions of those gathered at the spot. Soon, a crowd surrounded them and allegedly assaulted them.

During the commotion, one of the suspects managed to escape. The remaining three were caught by residents, beaten up and later handed over to the police for further investigation.

Accused Allegedly Confess During Questioning

During preliminary questioning, the detained men allegedly admitted that they had been sent by the undertrial prisoner to threaten his wife.

Following the incident, the Doddapete Police Station registered two separate cases and launched an investigation into the matter. The incident has sparked considerable discussion across Shivamogga due to its unusual nature and dramatic turn of events.