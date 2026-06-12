Condolences Galore In Rajasthan As Legendary Shooting Coach Jaspal Rana Dies At 49

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 12 (IANS) As the Indian sporting fraternity has been plunged into grief with the tragic and untimely passing of Jaspal Rana, one of the nation's most decorated shooters and a mentor who helped shape generations of champions, the desert state has also been left shocked, surprised and grief-struck as he has been a mentor for many sportstars here.

Rana, whose name became synonymous with excellence in pistol shooting, reportedly suffered a massive heart attack while returning to New Delhi with Indian athletes from the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Munich, Germany.

Despite being rushed to a hospital immediately after landing, Rana could not be revived. He was 49. His passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian sport, one defined by precision, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

For more than three decades, Jaspal Rana stood among the towering figures of Indian shooting. A multiple gold medalist at the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, he helped establish India as a rising force in international shooting long before the sport began delivering regular Olympic success.

Though his roots were in Uttarakhand and Delhi, Rajasthan held a special place in Jaspal Rana's journey.

For years, he worked closely with young shooters from the state through national camps and training programmes.

Aspiring shooters arriving from Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and other parts of Rajasthan often found in Rana not just a coach but a mentor who taught them the finer details of technique, discipline, and mental strength.

Many of Rajasthan's leading shooters credit him with helping them navigate the difficult transition from promising juniors to international competitors.

Following the news of his passing, tributes poured in from sportsmen across the state, many describing him as the finest guide they had ever known.

Rana also shared a deep professional and personal association with Olympic silver medalist and sports administrator Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

"The news of the sudden demise of internationally acclaimed shooter and renowned coach Jaspal Rana, a recipient of the Padma Shri and Dronacharya awards, is deeply saddening. His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of sports. Through his extraordinary achievements and invaluable contribution to nurturing future champions, he left an indelible mark on Indian sports. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss," Rathore said.

The two worked together for years through the National Rifle Association of India, advocating for better sports governance, grassroots development, and improved infrastructure for shooting across the country. Their shared vision helped popularise the sport beyond traditional centres and opened opportunities for thousands of young shooters.

One of Rana's enduring contributions to Rajasthan was his association with Jaipur's Jagatpura Shooting Range.

Widely regarded as one of India's premier shooting facilities today, the range benefited from his technical expertise and practical recommendations.

Over the years, Rana advised administrators on international standards, electronic target systems, lighting improvements, and other technological upgrades.

National championships and selection trials frequently brought him to Jaipur, where he became a familiar and respected presence among athletes and officials alike.

Long before he became a celebrated coach, Rana dominated domestic and international competitions.

His performances in events such as the 25m Center Fire Pistol and Standard Pistol became part of Indian shooting folklore.

Veteran sports enthusiasts still recall the calm precision with which he competed at ranges across the country, including numerous tournaments held in Rajasthan.

Yet medals alone do not define his legacy. His greatest achievement may have been the culture of excellence he inspired, a belief that Indian shooters could compete with and defeat the world's best.

Tributes flowed from every corner of India following the news of his death.

In a condolence message, President Droupadi Murmu described Rana as an icon of Indian sport whose achievements brought immense pride to the nation.

"He (Jaspal Rana) was a renowned shooter whose exceptional performances brought glory to the nation. As an athlete and mentor, he made a lasting contribution by nurturing young talent. His dedication, discipline, and commitment to excellence will continue to inspire generations of sportspersons."

For countless athletes, coaches, and sports lovers, Jaspal Rana's passing leaves a void that cannot easily be filled. His achievements on the range earned him admiration across the sporting world, but it was his contribution after retirement that perhaps defined his greatest legacy.

As a coach and high-performance mentor, Rana transformed talented youngsters into world-class competitors. His guidance played a crucial role in the development of several elite shooters, including Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker and numerous members of India's national shooting squads.

The champion who spent a lifetime hitting targets with extraordinary precision may be gone, but the legacy he created in medals won, careers shaped, and dreams inspired will endure for generations.

Indian shooting has lost a legend. His students, his sport, and his nation have lost a mentor. But his influence will continue to echo every time an Indian shooter steps onto the range carrying the belief that greatness is possible.