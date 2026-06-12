Flexible Foam Market Size To Hit USD 88.16 Billion By 2035 As Demand Rises Across Bedding, Furniture, And EV Applications SNS Insider

Austin, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Flexible Foam Market was valued at USD 50.36 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 88.16 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.19% over 2026–2035.

The Flexible Foam Market is moving steadily, given the great versatility of flexible foam as a cellular material that is essential for furniture padding, automotive seat cushioning, bed comfort, packaging and acoustic insulation uses because of its softness, compressibility and rebound properties. The increasing customer desire for excellent sleeping beds and mattresses, increasing demand for seats and interiors from the developing automobile sector, increasing padding requirements from the growing furniture industry, and increasing soundproofing and acoustic insulation demands are the factors contributing to the market expansion.

Market Size and Forecast



Market Size in 2026E: USD 52.97 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 88.16 Billion

CAGR: 5.19% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific Largest Region: Asia Pacific









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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Polyurethane Foam Dominated the Market; Latex Foam Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Polyurethane Foam led with 45.2% revenue share in 2025, a position built on the extraordinary versatility polyurethane chemistry offers across foam density, firmness, and resilience specifications - a customisation capability that allows a single material chemistry to serve everything from ultra-soft pillow tops to firm industrial gaskets. Superior cushioning performance, cost efficiency compared to latex and speciality alternatives, and well established production infrastructure continue to support specification preference for the widest variety of flexible foam applications worldwide.

By Application, Furniture & Bedding Dominated the Market; Automotive Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Furniture & Bedding accounted for approximately 38% revenue share in 2025, demonstrating the combined scale of the global furniture and mattress industry across seating cushions, mattress comfort layers, pillows, and toppers in residential, hospitality, and healthcare settings creating the most commercially certain and highest-volume procurement category in the market. The explosion of the mattress-in-a-box business in the direct-to-consumer space has produced above-average demand for high-resiliency foams that can completely recover from the stresses of compressed transportation over long periods of time.

By End User, Residential Dominated the Market; Automotive Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The residential end-users accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 42% in 2025 because to the range of flexible foam used for mattresses, sofas, chairs, pillows, and acoustic items, which together produce aggregate demand, higher than any other end-user segment. Automotive is the fastest growing end-user segment, as vehicle electrification creates a material substitution opportunity for flexible foam in acoustic management, thermal insulation and weight reduction – with each EV's battery cooling system creating foam encapsulation and thermal interface opportunities that internal combustion vehicles never generated and the automotive industry's systematic lightweighting programmes sustaining continued foam content growth per vehicle.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global flexible foam market, acting as the largest production and consumption region in the world. China's substantial furniture manufacturing sector, a growing domestic mattress market, and its foam procurement for the automobile industry contributed roughly 44.8% of the regional revenues. India and South-east Asia are the most commercially vibrant emerging markets in Asia Pacific, with growth in furniture manufacturing, rising consumer spending on home furnishings and expansion in automotive production driving above-average demand growth that compounds with each year of industrial development.

Commercial demand for foam in North America is driven primarily by the U.S. mattress and furniture industry, car OEM foam interiors procurement and packaging sector need for protective foam. Leggett & Platt, Carpenter Co., FXI and UFP Technologies account for around 87.4% of regional revenues, with Canada contributing through its furniture manufacturing sector, automotive assembly industry and investment in acoustic and thermal foam insulation in the construction sector.

The U.S. Flexible Foam Market size was assessed at around USD 11.00 Billion in 2025 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of about 5.75% during the forecast period, to reach around USD 19.24 Billion by the year 2035. North America is a crucial market sector, fueled by high demand across furniture, bedding, automotive and speciality applications with important suppliers like Leggett & Platt, Carpenter Co., FXI and UFP Technologies supporting local supply and innovation.

Europe's sophisticated market continues to lead in sustainability-driven innovation, with Germany accounting for approximately 22.3% of regional revenues through its automotive, furniture, and construction sectors. Brazil leads Latin American revenues at approximately 44.2% through its large furniture manufacturing industry and growing middle-class household formation, while Saudi Arabia leads MEA revenues at approximately 31.2% through residential construction-driven furniture and mattress demand alongside its growing automotive manufacturing sector under Vision 2030.

Europe Flexible Foam Market is anticipated to be USD 14.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 24.89 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 5.09% during 2026-2035. Europe is a technically advanced flexible foam industry where sustainability policy is driving the most economically revolutionary product innovation cycle the market has ever seen.

Mattress Market Disruption and EV Automotive Foam Content Growth to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The direct-to-consumer mattress market's extraordinary growth continues to be one of the flexible foam market's most commercially dynamic near-term drivers, as each online mattress brand's bed-in-a-box delivery model requires high-resiliency foam formulations whose procurement compounds with DTC mattress market penetration. The global wellness trend's elevation of sleep quality as a health priority is creating consumer willingness to pay for premium foam specifications that sustains above-average quality upgrade investment across the bedding industry. Simultaneously, EV automotive interior foam content growth represents the most structurally transformative demand shift in the market, as each BEV platform's systematic replacement of heavy acoustic materials with lightweight foam composites - combined with passenger comfort priorities in vehicles where reduced driving tasks create more time for in-cabin comfort appreciation - creates per-vehicle foam content growth that compounds with EV market penetration globally through 2035.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Flexible Foam Market Report:



BASF SE

Covestro AG

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman Corporation

Armacell International S.A.

Sealed Air Corporation

Leggett & Platt Inc.

Carpenter Co.

FXI (Foamex)

UFP Technologies Inc.

Recticel NV

Vita Group Ltd.

Colfax Corporation

Woodbridge Group

Foam Supplies Inc.

Future Foam Inc.

Rogers Corporation

Latexco NV

Greiner Foam International Eurofoam GmbH

Recent Developments:



2025: Researchers at Washington State University developed a bio-based polyurethane foam from pine lignin in January 2025, reducing petroleum consumption by 20%, demonstrating the commercial viability of lignin-derived polyol feedstocks for sustainable flexible foam production. 2024: Covestro expanded its Desmodur and Baytherm polyurethane portfolio in 2024 with new sustainable flexible foam grades targeting automotive lightweighting and thermal management applications, supporting EV manufacturers seeking weight reduction in interior and battery thermal insulation systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



FLEXIBLE FOAM DEPLOYMENT & PRODUCT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across furniture, bedding, automotive, and packaging applications along with improvements in foam resilience, density customization, and compression recovery performance.

BIO-BASED & SUSTAINABLE FOAM INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in renewable feedstock-based polyurethane foam, lignin-derived polyol commercialization, and environmental certification-driven product development across global foam manufacturing.

MATTRESS INDUSTRY & DTC MARKET INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across high-resiliency foam, compression packaging compatibility, and direct-to-consumer mattress brand foam specification trends shaping the bedding segment globally.

EV AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTWEIGHTING & ACOUSTIC FOAM METRICS – helps you uncover growth in EV interior foam content, acoustic insulation material substitution, battery thermal management foam applications, and automotive weight reduction programme adoption.

RAW MATERIAL PRICING & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities and risks around TDI/polyol price volatility, flame retardant reformulation under Stockholm Convention and TB 117-2013 standards, and chemistry substitution investment trends. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & FLEXIBLE FOAM EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on sustainable chemistry innovation, regional manufacturing capacity, automotive OEM partnerships, and premium product portfolio development globally.

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Flexible Foam Market Report Scope