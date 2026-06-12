Governor Movie Review: Fans Give Mixed Reactions To Manoj Bajpayee's Political Thriller

If it is a Manoj Bajpayee film, it has to be a banger! There's no doubt that he is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the film industry. He has impressed one and all with his extraordinary craft over the years, and there's no denying that. The actor's film, Governor, also starring the multi-talented actress Adah Sharma, has hit the theatres today. Fans are already sharing their reviews of the film on the social media platform X. Let's get to know more about it.

Fans Review Manoj Bajpayee's Governor

Some fans feel that Manoj did an exceptional job in narrating the true story of how India was saved from total bankruptcy during the massive 1991 economic crisis. Some called the movie an absolute hit, some felt it missed a mark. Check out X review.

#Governor feels like the kind of film that reminds us how many important stories remain untold. At the center is an unsung hero who played a significant role during a defining period for the nation. #ManojBajpayee's presence alone makes it exciting, and #VipulAmrutlalShah... twitter/oQIXQy7qdz

- Neeti Roy (@neetiroy) June 11, 2026

Movie: GovernorRating: ⭐⭐⭐1⁄2Review: INSIGHTFUL#ManojBajpayee delivers fantastic performance in this riveting tale of India's biggest economic crises #Governor #GovernorReview@bajpayeemanoj @Aashin_A_Shah @adah_sharma @sunshinepicture Cinetales (@cine_tales) June 12, 2026

#GovernorReview: Missed Opportunity ⭐⭐ (2.5/5)#Governor had all the ingredients to be a gripping political-economic thriller. The 1991 financial crisis remains one of the most fascinating chapters in India's modern history, and the story of how the country navigated its... twitter/4m7hxYMLtI

- Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) June 12, 2026

#Governor is absolute cinematic excellence! Brilliant storytelling met with a powerhouse, understated performance by @BajpayeeManoj. Incredible execution of a fascinating topic. #GovernorReview #Bollywood #GreatCinema #IndianCinema

- Harshil (@bodatharshil_) June 12, 2026

#VipulAmrutlalShah brings #Governor, where #ManojBajpayee plays the unsung hero at the centre of important historical decisions. The film highlights a phase that shaped the country in many ways. This is the kind of cinema that feels important to experience in theatres. twitter/x3nPLyHeUr

- SantaBanta (@santa_banta) June 11, 2026

GRIPPING FINANCIAL THRILLER or PROPAGANDA?#Governor is officially polarizing the nation! The Good:#ManojBajpayee is in a league of his own. He delivers a masterclass in quiet steel as the apex bank chief carrying a failing country on his shoulders. Director... twitter/s6NdnBotGP

- Cine Probe (@Cineprobe) June 12, 2026

About The Movie

Governor is set in the year 1990, when India was facing a terrible financial breakdown, wherein the country's foreign cash reserve dropped to just $1 billion, which was barely enough to pay for a week's imports. Yes, owing to the global issues like the Gulf War, oil prices reaching the roof, and hiked inflation, the country was on the edge of total collapse.