Azerbaijan Strengthens Energy Infrastructure With New Center In Nakhchivan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new energy center will be built in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on the site of the "Koroghlu" substation.

This was announced in the report published on the public procurement's single internet portal.

According to the report, the construction of a new substation is planned in Nakhchivan city to renew energy infrastructure and increase the stability of electricity supply.

The report indicates that the existing "Koroghlu" substation in the city will be dismantled, and a new 110/35/10 kV, 2x40 MVA substation and control center will be built in its place.

The project has been launched by "Azerishig" OJSC. Currently, the organization is continuing the procedures for selecting the company that will carry out construction and installation works.

According to preliminary information, the total cost of the project is 17.7 million manat ($10.4 million).

"Azerishig" OJSC has been carrying out large-scale work in recent years to renew the country's electricity network, modernize substations, and increase the stability of energy supply in the regions. In this context, the construction of new substations, the modernization of old equipment, and the introduction of digital control systems have been identified as one of the priority areas.

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