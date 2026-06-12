Georgia Aims To Turn Middle Corridor Into Gateway Of Choice

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Georgia aims to turn the Middle Corridor into a gateway of choice, said Zviad Chkhartishvili, Director of Poti Sea Port Administration of Georgia.

Speaking at the 10th anniversary Trans-Caspian Forum, held by the Caspian Policy Center in Washington, DC on June 10, Chkhartishvili gave important insight into Georgia's critical role in the development of Middle Corridor infrastructure.

“To expand the Middle Corridor's capacity, we have been deeply engaged with the government of Georgia and the countries of Central Asia on how to transform one of the best alternative routes to a gateway of choice, to become competitive with the Northern and Southern Corridor,”he said.

Chkhartishvili also shared insight into Georgia's investment into infrastructure, adding that“in the Middle Corridor, most commodities are transported the old way by railway or road transportation, so now we provide an increased budget of containerization. In the next year to three years, we will have a modern port expansion project. Already the Poti port project is one of the biggest we have developed, with state-of-the-art infrastructure.”

Asked about the effects of global instability, Chkhartishvili also noted that,“For supply chains, the most important part is sustainability in this turbulent period when the Strait of Hormuz is closed. Fortunately, we already have the Middle Corridor. The next step now is transforming it into a competitive corridor.”

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