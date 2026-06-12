Cabinet Approves Budget, Considers Phased Salary And Pension Increase

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The federal cabinet has approved the budget for the next fiscal year and the Finance Bill.

A meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the budget documents were approved.

The meeting also discussed an increase in salaries and pensions of government employees.

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According to sources, the salary increase will be implemented in two phases, while there is a proposal to provide greater relief to employees of Grade 1 to 16.