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Russian Black Sea Fleet Reconnaissance Ship Ivan Khurs Destroyed

Russian Black Sea Fleet Reconnaissance Ship Ivan Khurs Destroyed


2026-06-12 07:34:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported this.

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UkrinForm

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