In Mykolaiv, Victim Toll After Russian Drone Attack Climbs To Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram.

“On June 12, 2026, Russian Armed Forces servicemen, in violation of international humanitarian law, attacked the city of Mykolaiv using Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result of the enemy attack, four residents of Mykolaiv were wounded,” the statement reads.

According to the prosecutor's office, four victims-two women and two men-were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

The prosecutor's office noted that as a result of the enemy shelling, 13 private homes and two civilian vehicles were destroyed or damaged.

In addition, a private enterprise was hit, with one truck destroyed and 10 other vehicles damaged.

The regional prosecutor's office has launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russian forces kill two and injure four residents of Donetsk region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv again this morning with Shahed drones. One casualty was report ed.

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