Enemy Launches Massive Artillery Strike On Sumy: Buildings And Infrastructure Damaged, And Six People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“This morning, the enemy carried out a massive strike on the regional center. According to preliminary reports, the Russian army carried out the shelling using long-range artillery. Eight hits were recorded in the eastern part of the city. Six city residents were injured as a result of the attack,” Hryhorov reported.

According to him, this is the third time since the beginning of the year that the Russians have attacked the Sumy community with this type of weaponry.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration noted that a 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries. He is in the hospital, where medical staff are providing him with all necessary care.

Two elderly people were taken to a medical facility. After receiving treatment, they will continue their recovery on an outpatient basis. The other victims received medical care without being hospitalized.

Hryhorov added that the strike damaged residential buildings, non-residential premises, vehicles, stores, and other civilian infrastructure.

Fires caused by Russian drone strikes extinguished in two districts of Chernihiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 11, two people were killed, and 13 others were injured in the Sumy region as a result of Russian strikes.

Photo: State Emergency Service