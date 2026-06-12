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Logistics Facility In Zaporizhzhia Damaged In Russian Drone Attack

Logistics Facility In Zaporizhzhia Damaged In Russian Drone Attack


2026-06-12 07:34:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“A logistics operator's terminal has been damaged-the Russians continue their attacks on Zaporizhzhia,” Fedorov noted.

An enemy drone damaged the premises, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Read also: Fires caused by Russian drone strikes extinguished in two districts of Chernihiv region

Earlier, it was reported that a drone damaged the Epicenter shopping center in the Kosmichnyi district of the city. One person was injured.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

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