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Solar Power Plant Damaged In Missile Attack In Southern Odesa Region


2026-06-12 07:34:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook.

“Another missile strike damaged solar panels on the plant's premises. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” Kiper noted.

Work is underway at the scene to address the damage.

Read also: Air Force: High probability of missile launches from Russian Kapustin Yar training ground within next 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 12, a Russian missile struck a residential area in the Odesa region. Three houses were destroyed, and two people sustained shrapnel wounds.

Photos: Oleh Kiper

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