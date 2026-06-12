Solar Power Plant Damaged In Missile Attack In Southern Odesa Region

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 12, a Russian missile struck a residential area in the Odesa region. Three houses were destroyed, and two people sustained shrapnel wounds.

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