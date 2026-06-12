MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Britannia Life Sciences Announces $5.3 Million Acquisition of Commercial Equipment Loan Portfolio Performing Portfolio Acquired at a Discount Reflects Continued Progress in the Company's Asset-Backed Lending Strategy; Company Expects to Generate in Excess of $2 Million in Free Cash Flow Over the Coming Twelve Months

June 12, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Britannia Life Sciences Inc

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (the "Company" or "Britannia") is pleased to announce that it has completed a strategic investment of approximately $5.3 million in a portfolio of performing commercial equipment loans (the "Investment") on highly opportunistic terms. The Investment represents the continued execution of the Company's asset-backed lending strategy and meaningfully expands the Company's base of recurring, high-return contracted cash flow.

Transaction Highlights

The Investment is comprised of a portfolio of senior secured commercial equipment loans that are fully performing as of closing (the "Portfolio"). The Company's underwriting of the Portfolio focused on three core attributes:

Conservative loan-to-value. Each underlying loan is secured by identifiable commercial equipment, and the aggregate purchase price reflects a conservative loan-to-value relative to the appraised collateral value of the Portfolio.

Strong collateral and cash flow coverage. The Portfolio benefits from strong collateral coverage and contracted borrower payments that, in aggregate, provide meaningful coverage of scheduled debt service.

Acquired at a discount. The Company was able to acquire the Portfolio at an opportunistic discount to face value as a result of current dislocation and repricing in segments of the non-bank commercial lending market. The Company believes that these structural conditions are creating attractive opportunities to acquire performing, well-collateralized credit assets at compelling risk-adjusted returns.

Impact on Cash Flow

Combined with the current income generated by the Company's existing lending operations, the Investment is expected to generate in excess of $2 million in free cash flow over the coming twelve months. This level of recurring cash flow is expected to support the further growth of the Company's lending platform and fund the Company's working capital requirements without reliance on additional financing.

Alignment with the Company's Venture Builder Strategy

The Investment is consistent with the venture builder strategy outlined in the Company's recent announcement. A core principle of that strategy is the pairing of the Company's own proprietary capital alongside external capital to build and scale operating businesses, allowing the Company to establish a meaningful position while extending the reach and impact of its balance sheet.

This is the same approach successfully employed in the development of Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. (TSXV: PALS), where the Company's operations expertise, key industry relationships, and proprietary capital were deployed, alongside external investment, to build and scale an independent operating platform. The additional cash flow generated by the Company's lending operations, together with its significant cash position, provides the Company with the resources to continue applying this proprietary-plus-external capital model across both its lending activities and future venture builder initiatives.

Continued Progress in Asset-Backed Lending

The Investment also represents continued progress in the build-out of the Company's asset-backed lending business. The Company has spent considerable time over the past several quarters developing origination relationships, underwriting standards, and portfolio monitoring capabilities focused on secured commercial credit, with an emphasis on shorter-duration, well-collateralized assets.

This opportunistic allocation is a direct result of the Company's continued diligence in the asset-backed lending space. The Company continues to pursue additional avenues to scale its lending business, including through organic origination, further opportunistic portfolio acquisitions, and strategic partnerships where attractive risk-adjusted returns can be identified.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) is a publicly listed company pursuing a disciplined capital allocation strategy with a current focus on asset-backed lending and related credit opportunities. The Company is committed to building long-term shareholder value through recurring cash flow generation and disciplined deployment of capital.

For Further Information

Peter Shippen

Chief Executive Officer

Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the expected performance of the acquired commercial equipment loan portfolio; the loan-to-value, collateral coverage, and discount characteristics of the portfolio; the Company's expectation of generating in excess of $2 million in free cash flow over the coming twelve months; the Company's cash position and ability to fund growth; the Company's venture builder strategy and its intention to continue pairing proprietary capital with external capital across its lending activities and future venture builder initiatives; and the Company's intention to continue scaling its asset-backed lending business through organic origination, additional opportunistic portfolio acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and expectations of management at the date this information is given, including assumptions regarding borrower performance, the realizable value of underlying collateral, the continued availability of attractive lending and investment opportunities, prevailing conditions in non-bank commercial credit markets, and general economic and market conditions. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including credit losses, changes in interest rates, regulatory developments, and the risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at . The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Britannia Life Sciences Inc