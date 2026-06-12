Renowned Shooter Jaspal Rana's Demise A Personal Loss: Ronjan Sodhi

Former Indian shooter Ronjan Singh Sodhi expressed grief over the passing of renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, describing it as a personal loss.

Former India shooter and renowned coach Jaspal passed away in New Delhi on Friday after battling health complications.

"I got to know this morning, in fact got a lot of missed calls from a lot of friends... When I took one call, I heard the unfortunate news of Jaspal... He was not only a great shooter but also a great person and a very dear friend. It is a personal loss," Sodhi told reporters.

A Storied Career

One of India's most decorated shooters, Rana leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning more than three decades. He remains India's most successful Commonwealth Games athlete, having won an extraordinary 15 medals -- nine gold, four silver and two bronze -- across the 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2006 editions of the Games.

His achievements extended well beyond the Commonwealth stage. Rana secured four gold medals and one silver at the Asian Games, including a gold medal at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games and a historic haul of three gold medals at the 2006 Doha Asian Games.

At the 1994 World Shooting Championships in Milan, he clinched gold while setting a record score. He also equalled the world record in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event with an aggregate score of 590 during the 2006 Asian Games.

At the time of his death, Rana was serving as India's high-performance coach for pistol events. His contributions as both champion shooter and mentor have left an enduring mark on Indian sport.

Political Leaders Mourn Loss

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed grief over the passing of renowned shooter and coach Jaspal Rana, calling it an "irreparable loss to the nation."

"Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary sportsperson Jaspal Rana Ji. He dedicated his life to establishing India's indomitable mettle in shooting by winning international honors for the nation and by nurturing young shooters as a coach. Rana Ji's passing is an irreparable loss to the nation. At this moment of grief, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family and millions of admirers," Union Home Minister wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the demise of Rana, stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Jaspal Rana Ji. His passing is a profound loss to the world of Indian sports. He brought immense glory to the nation through his extraordinary achievements in shooting. Equally remarkable was his contribution as a mentor, shaping and guiding young athletes with great dedication. His unwavering commitment to excellence, discipline and service to the sporting world earned him immense admiration. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire sporting fraternity in this hour of grief. Om Shanti." (ANI)

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