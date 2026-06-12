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Legal Trouble For Mamata Banerjee: FIR Lodged Against Ex West Bengal CM Over Alleged Inflammatory And Communal Remarks
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Legal trouble for Mamata Banerjee! FIR lodged against Ex West Bengal CM over alleged inflammatory and communal remarks
(With inputs from ANI)
(This is a breaking news. More to come)
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