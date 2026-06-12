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Crystal Buie, Recognized By Influential Women, Leads Divinely Chosen Nonprofit As Founder And CEO
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Advancing Educational Equity Through Leadership and Hands-On Youth Empowerment
Sacramento, California - Crystal Buie is a passionate nonprofit leader and advocate for educational equity dedicated to transforming how underserved children experience learning and opportunity. As the Founder and CEO of Divinely Chosen Nonprofit, she is committed to creating meaningful pathways for elementary-aged students to develop leadership, project management, and communication skills through hands-on, project-based learning experiences.
With more than 15 years of administrative experience, Crystal brings a strong foundation of organizational expertise and operational excellence to her mission-driven work. She combines structure with purpose, ensuring that every program she leads is thoughtfully designed to create measurable impact for both students and the broader community. Her approach reflects a deep belief that education should extend beyond academics to include real-world skills that build confidence, independence, and future readiness.
Crystal is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership at Arizona State University, further strengthening her ability to translate leadership theory into practical, equitable solutions. She previously earned her Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership, graduating summa cum laude, a reflection of her academic dedication and commitment to excellence. Her education continues to inform her ability to design programs that empower children to take ownership of their learning and recognize their full potential.
Beyond her academic and professional accomplishments, Crystal maintains a strong commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth. She has developed a growing interest in quantum physics, reflecting her curiosity about complex systems and her desire to continuously expand her understanding of the world. This mindset of exploration and discovery also influences her leadership style, encouraging innovation and adaptability in her work with students.
Through Divinely Chosen Nonprofit, Crystal extends her impact far beyond the classroom. Her organization is centered on mentorship, advocacy, and the cultivation of social-emotional skills in children. She is deeply committed to helping young learners understand the power of their intelligence, creativity, and voice. By providing safe, empowering environments, she ensures that underserved students have the opportunity to explore their capabilities, build confidence, and envision a future filled with possibility.
Crystal attributes much of her success to her upbringing in a household where higher education was not a given. Inspired by her father's encouragement to pursue a college education, she became the first in her family to earn a degree, setting the foundation for her professional achievements.
This experience shaped her perspective and inspired her to pursue learning independently, ultimately helping her recognize her own intelligence and potential. It also fueled her passion for ensuring that children from similar backgrounds are exposed to opportunities that allow them to dream bigger and achieve more, regardless of their circumstances.
One of the most influential pieces of advice Crystal has received is the affirmation that her story and influence matter-that she is intelligent and capable of using her experiences to create meaningful change. This guidance continues to shape her confidence as a leader and advocate.
To young women entering the field of nonprofit leadership and education, Crystal encourages perseverance, resilience, and self-care. She emphasizes the importance of staying the course even when challenges arise, while also making time for personal well-being and joy. She highlights activities such as hiking, horseback riding, exercise, and reading as essential outlets for maintaining balance and mental clarity.
One of Crystal's primary challenges in her growing work is balancing the demands of expanding her organization while building a stronger support team. As Divinely Chosen continues to grow, she recognizes the importance of collaboration and additional resources to extend the nonprofit's reach and to more effectively impact more children.
At the core of Crystal's work are values centered on making a meaningful difference in children's lives, advancing awareness of educational equity, and ensuring every student has access to opportunities that foster growth and leadership. Her leadership, creativity, and unwavering dedication to youth development position her as a transformative force in education and community impact.
Learn More about Crystal Buie:
Through her Influential Women profile:
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
Sacramento, California - Crystal Buie is a passionate nonprofit leader and advocate for educational equity dedicated to transforming how underserved children experience learning and opportunity. As the Founder and CEO of Divinely Chosen Nonprofit, she is committed to creating meaningful pathways for elementary-aged students to develop leadership, project management, and communication skills through hands-on, project-based learning experiences.
With more than 15 years of administrative experience, Crystal brings a strong foundation of organizational expertise and operational excellence to her mission-driven work. She combines structure with purpose, ensuring that every program she leads is thoughtfully designed to create measurable impact for both students and the broader community. Her approach reflects a deep belief that education should extend beyond academics to include real-world skills that build confidence, independence, and future readiness.
Crystal is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Organizational Leadership at Arizona State University, further strengthening her ability to translate leadership theory into practical, equitable solutions. She previously earned her Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership, graduating summa cum laude, a reflection of her academic dedication and commitment to excellence. Her education continues to inform her ability to design programs that empower children to take ownership of their learning and recognize their full potential.
Beyond her academic and professional accomplishments, Crystal maintains a strong commitment to lifelong learning and personal growth. She has developed a growing interest in quantum physics, reflecting her curiosity about complex systems and her desire to continuously expand her understanding of the world. This mindset of exploration and discovery also influences her leadership style, encouraging innovation and adaptability in her work with students.
Through Divinely Chosen Nonprofit, Crystal extends her impact far beyond the classroom. Her organization is centered on mentorship, advocacy, and the cultivation of social-emotional skills in children. She is deeply committed to helping young learners understand the power of their intelligence, creativity, and voice. By providing safe, empowering environments, she ensures that underserved students have the opportunity to explore their capabilities, build confidence, and envision a future filled with possibility.
Crystal attributes much of her success to her upbringing in a household where higher education was not a given. Inspired by her father's encouragement to pursue a college education, she became the first in her family to earn a degree, setting the foundation for her professional achievements.
This experience shaped her perspective and inspired her to pursue learning independently, ultimately helping her recognize her own intelligence and potential. It also fueled her passion for ensuring that children from similar backgrounds are exposed to opportunities that allow them to dream bigger and achieve more, regardless of their circumstances.
One of the most influential pieces of advice Crystal has received is the affirmation that her story and influence matter-that she is intelligent and capable of using her experiences to create meaningful change. This guidance continues to shape her confidence as a leader and advocate.
To young women entering the field of nonprofit leadership and education, Crystal encourages perseverance, resilience, and self-care. She emphasizes the importance of staying the course even when challenges arise, while also making time for personal well-being and joy. She highlights activities such as hiking, horseback riding, exercise, and reading as essential outlets for maintaining balance and mental clarity.
One of Crystal's primary challenges in her growing work is balancing the demands of expanding her organization while building a stronger support team. As Divinely Chosen continues to grow, she recognizes the importance of collaboration and additional resources to extend the nonprofit's reach and to more effectively impact more children.
At the core of Crystal's work are values centered on making a meaningful difference in children's lives, advancing awareness of educational equity, and ensuring every student has access to opportunities that foster growth and leadership. Her leadership, creativity, and unwavering dedication to youth development position her as a transformative force in education and community impact.
Learn More about Crystal Buie:
Through her Influential Women profile:
Influential Women
Influential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.
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