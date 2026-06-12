Gujarat: Jain Community Remembers Vijay Rupani On His First Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, June 12 (IANS) A solemn remembrance programme was held in Rajkot on the first death anniversary of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was among the victims of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad that killed 241 of the 242 people on board, making it one of India's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.

According to officials, the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, striking a medical college hostel and causing fatalities on the ground. Only one passenger survived the incident.

In Rajkot, the Jain Vision Group organised a 'Navkar mantra' chanting programme to mark the occasion. Members of the Rupani family attended the event, including his wife, Anjali Rupani and son Rishabh Rupani.

The gathering was also attended by former Rajkot Mayor Dhansukh Bhaderi, along with other participants who paid tribute to the former Chief Minister.

Speaking at the programme, Jain representative Milan Kothari said various religious and service-oriented activities had been organised from sunrise to sunset, including bhajans, food distribution, cow service, and collective chanting of the Navkar mantra.

He said support had also been extended to charitable organisations involved in food distribution and service work, and that efforts were undertaken in memory of the deceased.

He added that contributions were made to a deaf and mute ashram as part of the commemorative activities.

"Food-related service initiatives were carried out for the peace of the departed souls of Vijaybhai and all those who passed away in the flight," he said.

Former Rajkot Mayor Dhansukh Bhaderi, speaking at the event, said the loss of Vijay Rupani was deeply felt.

He described Rupani's leadership style as grounded and personally engaging, recalling that he used to address workers by name and maintain close contact with party members.

"Rupani's guidance and approach to public life continued to be remembered and followed by workers," he said.

The Air India crash resulted in the deaths of 241 passengers and crew, along with 19 additional people on the ground, after the aircraft struck buildings near the airport shortly after take-off.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is continuing its investigation into the cause of the crash, with final findings still awaited.