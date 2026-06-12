'No Hard Feelings': Recruiter's Brutally Honest Rejection Email Goes Viral, Calls Out AI Cover Letter CHECK FULL POST

Getting a rejection email is usually a cold, robotic experience. However, one recruiter is going viral for their blunt, and really detailed critique of an applicant's lazy job hunting! According to Moneycontrol, the incident began when an unknown candidate published a copy of their rejection email dated June 4. The communication came from a hiring manager at Limestone Digital, a Prague-based software development business. Instead of providing an automated, generic template, the recruiter went out of their way to explain why the application was unsuccessful.

The recruiter said that the cover letter "read as AI-generated" and did not succinctly describe a challenging defect as required. Placeholders such as "temp1, temp2, temp3" were utilised in the take-home assignment without any testing or comments. What's the worst? "Limestone Digital" was spelt incorrectly twice by the applicant. All this while claiming“attention to detail" as a strength.

The hiring manager wrote:“If you reapply with something that shows you wrote it and read it before sending, we'll review it again. No cooldown period, no hard feelings."

The viral message entirely backfired on the applicant rather than inciting indignation against the firm. The internet enthusiastically supported Limestone Digital, commending the recruiter for offering free, practical coaching in a very opaque employment market.

Check Out Viral Post

This rejection email went viral on Reddit.I wish every company would start doing this instead of just ghosting applicants. twitter/QolsTxCXBU

- Deep (@NehraWorkss) June 12, 2026

One user wrote,“They are giving you the option to try again. You couldn't ask for a better rejection letter," while another added,“I would have loved to get this level of specific rejection. It is constructive... better than being left wandering in the dark."

The recruiter received a lot of kudos for taking the time to provide comments. "This feedback is truly outstanding. You ought to send them a message of gratitude. However, avoid using AI to produce it. And others were impressed with the effort as well:“I want to work for whoever wrote this," wrote another user.