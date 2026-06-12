Abu Dhabi Announces Free Parking, Darb Tolls, Lists Exemptions For Islamic New Year

Darb toll gates in Abu Dhabi will be free of charg on Monday, June 15, 2026, in observance of the Hijri New Year, which falls on the same date.

However, not all gates will be included in the exemption. The Al Qurm and Ghantoot toll gates will remain operational 24 hours a day and will continue to charge fees as usual. The toll-free suspension will apply to Sas Al Nakhl, Al Maqta, Rabdan, and Al Saadiyat gates.

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Regular toll collection will resume on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

In addition, Abu Dhabi's public parking system, Mawaqif, will also be free of charge on Monday, June 15, 2026, with paid parking resuming on Tuesday, June 16.

However, multi-storey public parking facilities will continue to operate on a paid basis 24/7, without any change to existing fees.

The Hijri New Year 1448 will be a n official holiday for both federal government entities and private sector companies, according to the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

As the holiday falls on a Monday, employees with a Saturday-Sunday weekend will enjoy a three-day break.

Normal working hours will resume on Tuesday, June 16.

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