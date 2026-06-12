Etihad To Offer Free Medical Travel Insurance For Tourists For Up To 15 Days

All international visitors flying to Abu Dhabi on Etihad will automatically receive complimentary medical travel insurance for up to 15 days, with no application required. The national carrier announced the initiative on Friday in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi and The National Insurance Company – Daman. Valid from July through December 2026, the insurance covers eligible visitors for up to 15 days in the UAE.

There is no formal application required. Coverage is automatically given with every qualifying Etihad ticket. Any guest flying to Abu Dhabi on an Etihad-operated service, with point of origin and point of sale outside the UAE, is eligible. Travellers using Etihad's complimentary Stopover Programme to spend time in Abu Dhabi are also covered for the duration of their stay.

The initiative gives visitors "one less thing to think about and one more reason to book," Etihad said, responding to sustained appetite for Abu Dhabi as a bucket-list destination.

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The partnership demonstrates a shared commitment by Etihad and DCT Abu Dhabi to put the visitor experience first and removes an administrative burden from travellers.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said the airline's job is to make both getting to Abu Dhabi and being there as seamless as possible. "Giving comprehensive medical insurance with every eligible Etihad ticket means our guests can focus entirely on experiencing the extraordinary Emirati hospitality Abu Dhabi has to offer," he said. "This is what it looks like when an airline and a destination truly invest in their visitors."

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said global interest in the emirate continues to grow. "This initiative ensures we meet that demand with an exceptional, end-to-end visitor experience," he said. "Our partnership with Etihad will set a new benchmark for destination standards and ensure our guests feel welcomed, valued, and cared for from the moment they book."

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said protecting people's health and wellbeing is central to the insurer's role. "This initiative adds meaningful value to the visitor experience by integrating reliable medical insurance directly into the travel journey," he said. "Daman is proud to support Etihad Airways and DCT Abu Dhabi in delivering a differentiated offering for visitors, underpinned by access to one of the UAE's most comprehensive medical provider networks."

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