Nashama Squad Begin Official Portland Camp Ahead Of World Cup Participation
Jordanian fans warmly welcomed the Nashama delegation upon its arrival in Portland on Thursday, led by HRH Prince Ali, President of the JFA, alongside the national team's staff and players.
The team held its first training session on Thursday evening under the guidance of head coach Jamal Sellami, with all players taking part.
For his part, Sellami expressed his pride in Jordan's qualification for the World Cup finals, noting that participation in the world's biggest football tournament presents an important opportunity to showcase Jordan's positive image on the international stage and reflects the progress and growing stature of the Nashama.
Sellami added that Jordan's group is among the strongest in the tournament, featuring defending champions Argentina, as well as Algeria, who possess an experienced squad, and an ambitious Austria side that returned strongly during the qualifiers.
Jordan will compete in Group J alongside Argentina, Algeria and Austria.
The Nashama will open their World Cup campaign against Austria at 7:00 am (Amman time) on Wednesday, June 17, at Santa Clara Stadium in San Francisco. They will then face Algeria at 6:00 am on Tuesday, June 23, at the same venue, before concluding the group stage against Argentina at 5:00 am on Sunday, June 28, at Dallas Stadium.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment