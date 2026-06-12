Kyrgyzstan And Georgia Sign Series Of Bilateral Documents

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Georgia signed a joint statement at the highest level, as well as a series of bilateral documents.

This was stated by the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

“Within the framework of the official visit of the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze to the Kyrgyz Republic today, June 12, a Joint Statement at the highest level was signed, as well as a number of bilateral documents aimed at further strengthening Kyrgyz-Georgian cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, educational, legal and other spheres,” the statement said.

The following bilateral documents were also signed:

- Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the aviation authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic and Georgia;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of state property management between the State Agency for State Property Management under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Agency of State Property of Georgia;

- Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of veterinary medicine between the Veterinary Service for Livestock Development, Pastures and Feed under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Food Agency of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia;

- Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2027–2028;

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