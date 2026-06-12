Azerbaijan Announces State Budget Revenues And Expenses In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's state budget revenues and expenditures in 2025 were announced during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025" at the parliament meeting today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the draft, the revenues amounted to 39.18 billion manat ($23.05 billion), and expenditures were 38.6 billion manat ($22.71 billion). As a result, the budget was executed with a surplus of more than 580 million manat ($341.2 million).

The main sources of budget revenues included 14.48 billion manat ($8.52 billion) in transfers, 8.94 billion manat ($5.26 billion) in value-added tax (VAT), and 6.69 billion manat ($3.94 billion) in corporate profit tax. In addition, the budget received 2.02 billion manat ($1.19 billion) in personal income tax, 1.77 billion manat ($1.04 billion) in customs duties, 1.70 billion manat ($1 billion) in excise taxes, and 636.6 million manat ($374.5 million) in dividends from state-owned enterprises.

On the expenditure side, the largest allocation was 8.07 billion manat ($4.75 billion) directed to defense and national security, including 4.58 billion manat ($2.70 billion) for special defense projects and measures.

Economic activity accounted for 7.58 billion manat ($4.46 billion) in spending, of which 3.78 billion manat ($2.22 billion) was allocated to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, and 2.31 billion manat ($1.36 billion) to state investment expenditures.

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