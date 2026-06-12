Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Announces State Budget Revenues And Expenses In 2025

Azerbaijan Announces State Budget Revenues And Expenses In 2025


2026-06-12 07:06:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues and expenditures in 2025 were announced during the discussion of the draft law "On the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025" at the parliament meeting today, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to the draft, the revenues amounted to 39.18 billion manat ($23.05 billion), and expenditures were 38.6 billion manat ($22.71 billion). As a result, the budget was executed with a surplus of more than 580 million manat ($341.2 million).

The main sources of budget revenues included 14.48 billion manat ($8.52 billion) in transfers, 8.94 billion manat ($5.26 billion) in value-added tax (VAT), and 6.69 billion manat ($3.94 billion) in corporate profit tax. In addition, the budget received 2.02 billion manat ($1.19 billion) in personal income tax, 1.77 billion manat ($1.04 billion) in customs duties, 1.70 billion manat ($1 billion) in excise taxes, and 636.6 million manat ($374.5 million) in dividends from state-owned enterprises.

On the expenditure side, the largest allocation was 8.07 billion manat ($4.75 billion) directed to defense and national security, including 4.58 billion manat ($2.70 billion) for special defense projects and measures.

Economic activity accounted for 7.58 billion manat ($4.46 billion) in spending, of which 3.78 billion manat ($2.22 billion) was allocated to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, and 2.31 billion manat ($1.36 billion) to state investment expenditures.

--

MENAFN12062026000187011040ID1111249373



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search