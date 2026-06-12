Azerbaijan Announces State Budget Revenues And Expenses In 2025
According to the draft, the revenues amounted to 39.18 billion manat ($23.05 billion), and expenditures were 38.6 billion manat ($22.71 billion). As a result, the budget was executed with a surplus of more than 580 million manat ($341.2 million).
The main sources of budget revenues included 14.48 billion manat ($8.52 billion) in transfers, 8.94 billion manat ($5.26 billion) in value-added tax (VAT), and 6.69 billion manat ($3.94 billion) in corporate profit tax. In addition, the budget received 2.02 billion manat ($1.19 billion) in personal income tax, 1.77 billion manat ($1.04 billion) in customs duties, 1.70 billion manat ($1 billion) in excise taxes, and 636.6 million manat ($374.5 million) in dividends from state-owned enterprises.
On the expenditure side, the largest allocation was 8.07 billion manat ($4.75 billion) directed to defense and national security, including 4.58 billion manat ($2.70 billion) for special defense projects and measures.
Economic activity accounted for 7.58 billion manat ($4.46 billion) in spending, of which 3.78 billion manat ($2.22 billion) was allocated to the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories, and 2.31 billion manat ($1.36 billion) to state investment expenditures.--
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