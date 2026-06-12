MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Miivo Announces Proposed Name Change to Miivo AI Inc.

June 12, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) (" Miivo " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a proposed change of the Company's name from "Miivo Holdings Corp." to "Miivo AI Inc." (the " Name Change "), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ").

The board of directors approved the Name Change on May 8, 2026 pursuant to the Company's Articles and the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company believes the proposed name better reflects its strategic focus on artificial intelligence technologies and solutions and aligns with its long-term corporate vision.

"The name Miivo AI Inc. is a natural and deliberate reflection of who we are and where we are going," said Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer of Miivo. "We have been focused on building AI-powered solutions for SMEs - and this name change ensures our corporate identity aligns with that mission. Artificial intelligence is not a feature of our business; it is the foundation of it."

Rabih Brair, Chief Financial Officer of Miivo, added: "The Name Change is a further step in our strategic evolution. We have transformed this company from an investment issuer into a technology company with a clear AI mandate, and Miivo AI Inc. communicates that positioning plainly to investors, partners, and clients alike."

The Company's trading symbol "MIVO" is expected to remain unchanged, subject to TSXV approval.

The Name Change remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV and satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements. The Company will issue a further news release once the TSXV has accepted the Name Change and the effective date for trading under the new name has been established.

No consolidation of the Company's share capital is being undertaken in connection with the Name Change, and the Name Change will not affect the rights of shareholders.

About Miivo Holdings Corp.

Miivo Holdings Corp. (TSXV: MIVO) (OTCQB: MIVOF) (FSE: L7S) is transforming how small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) access financial intelligence by leveraging artificial intelligence to deliver enterprise-grade business insights at SME scale. The Company's AI CFO platform empowers small and medium-sized businesses to optimize operations, improve financial performance, and accelerate growth through data-driven decision-making. Guided by a leadership team with extensive experience in technology and AI, Miivo is positioned at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI SaaS market for SME solutions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Alexander Damouni, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Tel: +1 (604) 377-0403

Email: ...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed name change of the Company to Miivo AI Inc., the receipt of acceptance from the TSXV, the anticipated retention of the trading symbol "MIVO", the timing of the effectiveness of the name change, and the issuance of a subsequent news release regarding the effective date of the name change.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk that regulatory approvals may not be obtained on the anticipated terms or timeline, or at all.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Miivo Holdings Corp.