Aurania Shareholders Approve All Resolutions At Annual Meeting

June 12, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Aurania Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The formal part of the Meeting was followed by an update from Aurania's President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron. To access the replay of Dr. Barron's update on YouTube, click this link:

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2025, and the report of the auditors thereon, the appointment of auditors, election of directors, and the Company's incentive stock option plan for the upcoming year. Details of these matters are disclosed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting dated April 27, 2026, and posted under the Company's profile on on TSX Trust's website at , and on Aurania's website.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at and , as well as on Facebook at , Twitter at , and LinkedIn at .

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