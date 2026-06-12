(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) RETRANSMISSION: Arya Resources Announces Successful Phase 2 Drilling at Wedge Lake: Gold and Silver Intersected in All Holes, New Triplet Zone Discovered June 12, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Arya Resources Ltd. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Arya Resources (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce final results from its Phase 2 winter 2026 drill program at the Wedge Lake Project, located in the La Ronge gold belt of north-central Saskatchewan. Drilling continues to return highly encouraging assay results from the Twin Zone, with significant gold and silver mineralization intersected in every single drill hole, alongside elevated scandium (Sc) grades outside of the primary gold zones. The winter drill program has also resulted in the exciting discovery of the Triplet Zone ( see April 27, 2026, news release ), located approximately 1,000 m to the west of the Twin Zone, which has been the main focus of drilling to date. The Triplet Zone discovery has significantly expanded the project's exploration footprint and revealed the potential for a large, interconnected mineralizing system at Wedge Lake. Exploration Highlights 100% Success Rate: Every drill hole in the Phase 2 program successfully intersected gold and silver mineralization. High-Grade Intercepts from the Twin Zone: Drill hole AR26-15 returned 4.85 g/t Au over 10.70 m, including a spectacular 18.99 g/t Au over 2.0 m. Drill hole AR26-11 returned 3.91 g/t Au over 5.00 m, including 5.92 g/t Au over 3.00 m and 2.05 g/t over 10.00 m, including 4.77 g/t Au over 3.00 m (previously released - see Arya's May 25, 2026 news release ) New Triplet Zone Discovery: A 25-metre step-out hole targeting vein-style gold mineralization at the T-6 Zone intercepted an unexpected broad interval of sulphide-bearing iron formation at depth that mirrors the geological characteristics of the Twin Zone. Drill hole AR26-16 returned 6.05 g/t Au over 10.85 m, including 15.47 g/t Au over 2.70 m from the iron formation horizon (previously released - see Ara's April 27, 2026, news release ) Pervasive Silver & Elevated Scandium: Widespread moderate-grade silver mineralization was encountered across almost all sampled intervals, accompanied by anomalous scandium, returning grades of up to 64.12 ppm Sc and 18.4 g/t Ag Fully Funded for Phase 3: Following these results, the Company is fully funded and currently planning its follow-up Phase 3 drill program, which will be focused on continuing to expand the footprint of mineralization at the Twin and newly discovered Triplet Zones, along with drill testing additional historic gold occurrences on the Wedge Lake Property. Management Commentary Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO of Arya Resources, commented: "Every drill hole completed during the Phase 2 program intersected gold mineralization, which continues to demonstrate the strength and continuity of the Wedge Lake system. The higher silver grades returned from multiple holes were a pleasant surprise and suggest silver may be far more pervasive throughout the mineralized system than previously recognized. Equally intriguing are the elevated scandium values associated with several of the silver-bearing intervals outside the main gold zones. We are seeing silver mineralization present in several drill holes, while scandium appears to be consistently associated with portions of the broader mineralized system. As we continue to advance both the Twin and newly discovered Triplet Zones, we believe there remains significant potential to expand the footprint of gold, silver and scandium mineralization along this 4-kilometre banded iron formation (BIF) trend." Peter Deacon, Director of Arya Resources, added: "The consistency of gold mineralization at Arya Resources' Wedge Lake Project is particularly encouraging, especially at depths as shallow as 12 m downhole, where future exploration and development could benefit. I'm very confident in what CEO Rasool Mohammad and the team will accomplish in the next drill program." This release presents the results from the last three drill holes from the winter program at the Twin Zone, which consisted of 805 m in five drill holes. A plan map showing the location of the drill holes from the 2026 winter program is provided in Figure 1 below, along with a collar table providing detailed information on the drilling in Table 2. Drill holes AR26-13 and AR26-14 were drilled from the same collar on a fence located between previously released AR26-12 and AR26-11. The results from these holes confirm the continuity of the gold mineralization down-dip and along strike between the previously completed holes. AR26-13 returned a highlight result of 2.01 g/t Au over 7.40 m, including 4.43 g/t Au over 3.00 m, while AR26-14 returned multiple zones, highlighted by 1.55 g/t Au over 9.30 m, including 4.10 g/t Au over 2.00 m. AR26-15 was drilled approximately 150 m along strike to the west, where it intersected a noteworthy high-grade interval returning a composite of 4.85 g/t Au over 10.70 m, which included 18.99 g/t Au over 2.00 m. A table of assay results is provided in Table 1 below, which includes all of the significant composite intervals returned from the 2026 Phase 2 winter program, highlighting the key gold, silver, and scandium intercepts from the drilling. The results from the 2026 drill program continue to return high-grade gold assays from multiple lenses across the three gold zones of mineralization tested to date. This drilling indicates measurable potential to continue expanding the footprint of mineralization at the Wedge Lake Property through additional exploration. Table 1: Assay Results from the 2026 Phase 2 Program (**denotes previously released results)

Drill Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Gold (Au g/t) Silver (Ag g/t) Scandium (Sc ppm) Target / Zone AR26-13 125.00 133.40 8.40 1.79



Twin Gold Zone including 127.00 130.00 3.00 4.43



AR26-13 61.00 65.00 4.00

6.56 19.70 High Sc-Ag AR26-14 58.00 67.00 9.00 0.38



Twin Gold Zone including 65.00 66.00 1.00 1.03





AR26-14 78.10 82.00 3.90 0.94



Twin Gold Zone including 78.10 80.00 1.90 1.22





AR26-14 86.00 95.30 9.30 1.55



Twin Gold Zone including 89.00 91.00 2.00 4.10





AR26-14 61.00 86.00 25.00

9.86 25.44 High Sc-Ag including 81.00 86.00 5.00

13.32 40.40 High Sc-Ag AR26-14 95.30 105.00 9.70

13.20 34.94 High Sc-Ag AR26-14 158.00 164.60 6.60

12.28 53.12 High Sc-Ag AR26-15 16.00 26.70 10.70 4.85



Twin Gold Zone including 22.00 24.00 2.00 18.99



AR26-11** 12.00 12.75 0.75 8.71





AR26-11** 74.00 84.00 10.00 0.78



Twin Gold Zone including 75.00 76.00 1.00 1.23





and 82.00 83.00 1.00 2.20





AR26-11** 108.00 113.00 5.00 3.91



Twin Gold Zone including 109.00 112.00 3.00 5.92





AR26-11** 140.20 147.00 6.80 1.90



Twin Gold Zone including 140.20 144.00 3.80 3.04





AR26-11** 161.00 171.85 10.85 0.77



Twin Gold Zone including 169.00 171.85 2.85 1.84





AR26-11** 207.00 217.00 10.00 2.05



Twin Gold Zone Including 207.00 210.00 3.00 4.77





AR26-12** 33.00 37.00 4.00 2.56



Twin Gold Zone including 36.00 37.00 1.00 9.55





AR26-12** 89.00 91.00 2.00 4.08



Twin Gold Zone including 90.00 91.00 1.00 7.86





AR26-12** 24.00 27.80 3.80

8.00 19.79 High Sc-Ag AR26-12** 43.00 48.15 5.15

12.39 31.48 High Sc-Ag AR26-16** 113.85 116.00 2.25 0.89



T-6 Zone AR26-16** 124.85 127.00 2.15 1.11



T-6 Zone AR26-16** 177.15 188.00 10.85 6.05



Triplet Zone Including 178.30 181.00 2.70 15.47





AR26-16** 204.75 211.00 6.25 1.08



Triplet Zone including 204.75 206.00 1.25 2.50







*Intervals reported are core lengths; true widths are yet to be determined

Geological Breakdown & the Triplet Zone Discovery

The 2026 winter drill program at the Twin Zone comprised 805 metres across five drill holes (including two holes from the same setup), which consisted of several step-out holes designed to expand the footprint of mineralization and several holes drilled in close proximity to historic drilling to confirm the tenor and styles of mineralization. The Twin Zone drilling successfully covered roughly 381 metres of strike length across the zone, and the combined 2025/2026 drilling has now tracked the prominent iron formation across 138 vertical metres. One additional drill hole (267 m) was completed as a follow-up hole at the T-6 Zone, which resulted in the discovery of the Triplet Zone.

The brand-new Triplet Zone discovery was born from a strategic 25-metre step-out drill hole designed to test the down-dip extension of known quartz veining in hole AR25-10 at the T-6 Zone. Instead of just localized veins, the hole punched through multiple quartz-vein intervals, followed by an unexpected, broad zone of sulphide-bearing iron formation. This zone features disseminated-to-semi-massive sulphides, intense silicification, and strong sericite/chlorite alteration. These geological hallmarks closely resemble those of the Twin Zone, situated 1,000 metres to the east.

Current interpretations suggest that the quartz-vein-hosted mineralization at the T-6 Zone may lie stratigraphically above the western limb of a folded iron formation. This strongly implies that the two distinct styles of mineralization are genetically related, unlocking massive exploration potential to rapidly expand the gold footprint along the limb of the iron formation via systematic step-out drilling.







Figure 1: Twin and T-6 Zones Drilling Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Table 2: Wedge Lake Project - 2026 Winter Drill Program

Hole # UTM83Z13-E UTM83Z13-N Purpose Depth (m) Azimuth Dip AR26-011 572,273.72 6,234,682.96 Step out from AR25-09 257 170 -52 AR26-012 572,369.13 6,234,669.27 Twin of 82-09 110 170 -47 AR26-013 572,314.42 6,234,691.89 Twin of 84-08 167 170 -60 AR26-014 572,314.41 6,234,691.90 New Step out 188 170 -46.8 AR26-015 572,181.38 6,234,473.61 Twin of 83-10 83 350 -46 AR26-016 571,563.93 6,234,464.51 Step out from AR25-10 236 223 -52 Total Metres





1,041 m





Next Steps: Phase 3 Program

Numerous additional surface gold showings and historic drill hole intercepts have been compiled from previous work on the property by other operators. The Company is currently planning a summer program of surface mapping, prospecting, and sampling (including channel sampling of historic trenches) to confirm the character and tenor of historic mineralization and identify additional target areas for follow-up. This work will better define additional drill targets on the property in advance of the next phase of drilling.

The Company is fully funded for its upcoming Phase 3 exploration and drill program. Phase 3 will focus on testing extensions of the newly discovered Triplet Zone, expanding the known boundaries of the Twin Zone, and testing additional target areas.

Maps, cross-sections, and core photos highlighting these latest results are available on the Company's website at .

Independent Qualified Person

Kevin Wells, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company, is the independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, for the Wedge Lake Project, who has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC)

Arya Resources Ltd. maintains tight core-sample security, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) for all aspects of its exploration program. All core samples from the winter 2026 program were logged, photographed and sampled in La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Where possible, core samples are standardized at 1.0 m down-hole intervals. The core samples are cut using a diamond core saw, with half of each remaining in the core box for future reference. One-half is bagged and then placed in rice bags, secured with zip ties, and delivered by Company truck directly to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (Saskatchewan Research Council), an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited lab in Saskatoon, SK, for preparation (crushing and pulverizing) and analyzed using sample method AU9 for quartz vein material at T-6 (with assumed visible gold). The sample is completely crushed, ground, blended, and split in half. One-half is archived, and the other is sieved at +/- 106 μm. All the +106 μm material is fire assayed. Two 30 g replicates are fire assayed from the -106 μm fraction. All weights, assays, and calculations are reported. The remaining samples were analyzed using the Sample method AU3-Gold by fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Company protocols include the insertion of quality control samples consisting of blind standards (Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks and sample duplicates into the sample stream at a rate of 1 in 30

Arya is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development. For more information, please visit us at .

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO

For more information, please contact:

Arya Resources Ltd.

Rasool Mohammad, President and CEO

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T: (604) 868-7737

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including, without limitation to those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







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Source: Arya Resources Ltd.