Bingx Introduces Industry-First Futures Asset Auto Earn For Bingx Vips

PANAMA CITY, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today launched its Futures Asset Auto Earn event, designed exclusively for select VIP3+ and above user. This industry-first program enables eligible traders to earn passive income on their USDT-M perpetual futures positions with zero friction, zero impact on trading, and instant, one-tap activation.

Available from June 12, 2026, to August 12, 2026, the new mechanism transforms idle contract margins into a source of daily interest earnings without requiring users to lock funds, alter trading strategies, or sacrifice market opportunities.

With Futures Asset Auto Earn, select BingX VIP users enjoy:



One-Click Activation: Users simply click“Activate Earning” on the event page to begin accruing interest, with no complex setup or additional requirements.

Daily Settlement: Interest is calculated daily at 03:00 (UTC+8) and automatically credited to users' USDT-M Perpetual Futures Accounts at 08:00 (UTC+8) the following day.

No Lock-up Period: Eligible positions remain fully tradable at all times, and previously settled earnings are unaffected when positions are closed. VIP-Tiered Rewards: Higher VIP levels receive more attractive interest rates of up to 4%, rewarding active participation and long-term engagement.

The launch of the Futures Asset Auto Earn event adds to BingX's established suite of BingX VIP privileges, allowing its VIP trading community to maximize returns through industry-leading innovation. As one of the most rewarding platforms for advanced futures traders through BingX VIP, BingX remains focused on helping users unlock greater value from every dollar of capital they deploy.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

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