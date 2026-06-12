Announcement Of EGM Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Stock Company Kaspi (Nasdaq: KSPI) announces that the following resolutions were duly passed at its Extraordinary General Meeting on 11 June 2026:

1. To approve the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of JSC Kaspi:

1) Approval of the agenda;

2) Payment of dividends on common shares of JSC Kaspi and approval of the amount of dividend per common share;

3) Determination of the number and the term of powers and election of members of JSC Counting commission.

2. To approve dividends to be paid within the period set by law:

1) dividend amount of KZT 850 (eight hundred and fifty tenge) per common share of JSC dividend is paid for period 1Q 2026;

3) commencement date of dividend payments: 11 June 2026;

4) the list of shareholders entitled to receive the dividend based on 10 June 2026 date of record;

5) procedure and form of dividend payments: to be paid in cash by wire transfers to accounts of shareholders.

3. To approve the following three persons as the members of JSC Counting commission with the unlimited term of powers:



Sadykova Nadezhda Saydalimovna – Chairman of the Counting commission of JSC

Baitanayeva Laura Ozatovna – Member of the Counting commission of JSC Abdildinova Assel Kassymovna – Member of the Counting commission of JSC

For further information

David Ferguson, ... +44 7427 751 275