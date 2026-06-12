Illumin Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM and OTCQB: ILLMF) (“illumin” or the“Company”), the advertising technology platform that enables you to win your next customer, today announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2026 (the“Meeting”), all director nominees proposed by the management of the Corporation were elected as directors of the Corporation, as follows:

Nominee Votes "For" % Votes For Votes "Against" % Votes Against Sheldon Pollack 14,257,496 93.849% 934,510 6.151% David Andrews 14,745,609 97.062% 446,397 2.938% Bruce Barker 14,212,007 93.549% 979,999 6.451% Tal Hayek 14,970,403 98.541% 221,603 1.459% Paul Khawaja 14,410,161 94.854% 781,845 5.146%



In addition, the other items of business at the Meeting, being the appointment of auditors and the omnibus incentive plan of the Corporation were also approved, as follows:

Appointment of Auditor Votes "For" % Votes For Votes "Withheld" % Votes Withheld 19,307,218 98.083%

377,376 1.917%







Omnibus Incentive Plan Resolution Votes "For" % Votes For Votes "Against" % Votes Against 14,363,685 94.548%

828,321 5.452%





Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at .

About illumin:

illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit .

See More. Achieve More.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Amaro

Interim Chief Financial Officer

illumin Holdings Inc.

416-218-9888 (x5414)

...