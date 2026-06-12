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Xtract One To Participate In Upcoming Planet Microcap Conference


2026-06-12 07:01:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”), a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution that prioritizes the patron access experience by leveraging AI, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase Conference in Las Vegas on June 17 and 18, 2026. Management will provide a general presentation, to be webcast live, on June 17 at 1:00 pm Pacific Time and then host one-on-one meetings with investors all day on June 18. Individuals attending the conference are encouraged to contact Planet MicroCap directly for meeting availability.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:
Xtract One Inquiries: ..., /> Investor Relations: Chris Witty, Darrow Associates, ..., 646-438-9385
Media Contact: Kristen Aikey, JMG Public Relations, ..., 212-206-1645


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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