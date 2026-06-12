OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tesoro Gold Ltd To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Tesoro Gold Ltd (ASX: TSO; OTCQX: TSORF), a company focused on exploring gold assets with the potential to be district-scale mining projects, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tesoro Gold Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Tesoro Gold Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“TSORF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Tesoro Managing Director, Zeff Reeves commented:

“Commencing trading on the OTCQX Best Market represents an upgrade that is expected to broaden our international investor reach and improve access for U.S. investors seeking exposure to Tesoro's exploration and project development journey.

Tesoro has built a substantial gold investment opportunity in Chile's Coastal Cordillera, with the discovery and definition of the country's first Intrusive Related Gold System and subsequent rapid advancement of the El Zorro Gold Project towards a development decision.

With a large gold resource, strong exploration upside and an active programme of development and permitting activities underway, Tesoro has seen increasing interest from North American investors and this upgrade ensures we are well placed to capture the flow of capital into gold equities.”

About Tesoro Gold Ltd

Tesoro Gold Limited has discovered and defined the first Intrusive Related Gold System in Chile. The Ternera discovery is in the Coastal Cordillera region of Chile. The Coastal Cordillera region is host to multiple world-class copper and gold mines, has well established infrastructure, service providers and an experienced mining workforce. Large areas of the Coastal Cordillera remain unexplored due to the unconsolidated nature of mining concession ownership, but Tesoro, via its in-country network and experience has been able secure rights to the district-scale El Zorro gold project in-line with the Company's strategy. Tesoro's 95% owned Chilean subsidiary owns 95.4% of the El Zorro Gold Project.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

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