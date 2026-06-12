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AI Certs® Announces The Winners Of The Partner Excellence Awards 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- AI CERTs®, a leading provider of role-based certifications in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies, today announced the winners of the AI CERTs® Partner Excellence Awards 2026, recognizing Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) and AI CERTs Certified Trainers (AICTs) who have demonstrated exceptional contributions to learner success, innovation, training excellence, and workforce transformation.
The annual awards celebrate organizations and individuals that are driving the adoption of AI education worldwide and helping professionals, enterprises, and institutions build future-ready skills. This year's award recipients represent a diverse and growing global ecosystem of partners and trainers who have delivered measurable impact through high-quality AI training, certification programs, and workforce upskilling initiatives.
Russell Sarder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AI CERTs®, said“As AI continues to reshape industries and redefine the future of work, the importance of accessible, high-quality education has never been greater. Our partners and certified trainers play a critical role in empowering learners and organizations with practical AI skills that drive innovation and business transformation. These award winners exemplify excellence, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to learner success.”
Recognizing Excellence Across the Global AI CERTs® Ecosystem
The AI CERTs® Partner Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across multiple categories, recognizing organizations and individuals who have gone above and beyond in delivering impactful learning experiences and advancing AI readiness in their respective regions.
2026 Partner Excellence Award Winners
Global Training Partner of the Year--- Lumify Group
Student Success Champion-- Training Plus Institute
Excellence in Training Delivery-- NetCom Learning
Regional Partner – Europe-- ITCE
Regional Partner – APAC-- ITSM Hub
Regional Partner – Africa-- AUI Global
Regional Partner – LATAM-- Fast Lane LATAM
Regional Partner – South Asia-- PSTC Academy
Regional Partner – North America-- ATCA Services
Regional Partner – Middle East-- Training Plus Institute
Emerging Partner-- New Horizons Hamburg-Frankfurt
Innovation in Training-- ETX PH
Outstanding Trainers of the Year
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – APAC-- Santanu Roy (Lumify Group)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – Europe-- Angel Georgiev (ITCE)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – LATAM-- Fabio Jimenez (ITG Corp)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – Middle East-- Mrad Sleiman (Zaka)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – North America-- Bryan Bonnett (NetCom Learning)
Driving Global Impact Through AI Education
The 2026 award recipients represent excellence across Europe, APAC, Africa, LATAM, South Asia, North America, and the Middle East, underscoring the continued expansion and impact of the AI CERTs® global partner network.
Together, AI CERTs® Authorized Training Partners and Certified Trainers are helping organizations address emerging workforce demands, accelerate digital transformation initiatives, and build AI literacy at scale. Their contributions are enabling professionals to gain practical, industry-relevant skills that translate into real-world business outcomes.
The awards also highlight the power of collaboration between certification providers, training organizations, educators, and industry leaders in creating meaningful learning experiences that prepare learners for the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
“Our mission is to certify a billion people,” added Russell Sarder.“We are building a global community committed to responsible AI adoption, lifelong learning, and workforce readiness. The achievements of this year's winners reflect the strength of that community and the tremendous impact it continues to create around the world.”
As AI adoption accelerates across industries, AI CERTs® remains committed to empowering learners and organizations through globally recognized certifications, innovative learning pathways, and a robust network of partners dedicated to shaping the future of work.
About AI CERTs®
AI CERTs® empowers technical and business professionals with a comprehensive suite of role-based AI and blockchain certifications. AI CERTs® is committed to keeping pace with the ever-evolving tech landscape. Our ever-expanding portfolio, with over 60+ additional certifications in development, provides industry-relevant and up-to-date knowledge. This range caters to a diverse audience, from customer service reps to executives to developers and more, seeking to leverage these transformative technologies for strategic advantage. Our certifications cater to professionals in key industries, bridging the gap between theory and practice through hands-on, real-world applications, including live projects. Learners benefit from live projects and hands-on training, ensuring practical knowledge and real-world application. For more information, please visit .
The annual awards celebrate organizations and individuals that are driving the adoption of AI education worldwide and helping professionals, enterprises, and institutions build future-ready skills. This year's award recipients represent a diverse and growing global ecosystem of partners and trainers who have delivered measurable impact through high-quality AI training, certification programs, and workforce upskilling initiatives.
Russell Sarder, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at AI CERTs®, said“As AI continues to reshape industries and redefine the future of work, the importance of accessible, high-quality education has never been greater. Our partners and certified trainers play a critical role in empowering learners and organizations with practical AI skills that drive innovation and business transformation. These award winners exemplify excellence, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to learner success.”
Recognizing Excellence Across the Global AI CERTs® Ecosystem
The AI CERTs® Partner Excellence Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across multiple categories, recognizing organizations and individuals who have gone above and beyond in delivering impactful learning experiences and advancing AI readiness in their respective regions.
2026 Partner Excellence Award Winners
Global Training Partner of the Year--- Lumify Group
Student Success Champion-- Training Plus Institute
Excellence in Training Delivery-- NetCom Learning
Regional Partner – Europe-- ITCE
Regional Partner – APAC-- ITSM Hub
Regional Partner – Africa-- AUI Global
Regional Partner – LATAM-- Fast Lane LATAM
Regional Partner – South Asia-- PSTC Academy
Regional Partner – North America-- ATCA Services
Regional Partner – Middle East-- Training Plus Institute
Emerging Partner-- New Horizons Hamburg-Frankfurt
Innovation in Training-- ETX PH
Outstanding Trainers of the Year
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – APAC-- Santanu Roy (Lumify Group)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – Europe-- Angel Georgiev (ITCE)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – LATAM-- Fabio Jimenez (ITG Corp)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – Middle East-- Mrad Sleiman (Zaka)
Outstanding Trainer of the Year – North America-- Bryan Bonnett (NetCom Learning)
Driving Global Impact Through AI Education
The 2026 award recipients represent excellence across Europe, APAC, Africa, LATAM, South Asia, North America, and the Middle East, underscoring the continued expansion and impact of the AI CERTs® global partner network.
Together, AI CERTs® Authorized Training Partners and Certified Trainers are helping organizations address emerging workforce demands, accelerate digital transformation initiatives, and build AI literacy at scale. Their contributions are enabling professionals to gain practical, industry-relevant skills that translate into real-world business outcomes.
The awards also highlight the power of collaboration between certification providers, training organizations, educators, and industry leaders in creating meaningful learning experiences that prepare learners for the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
“Our mission is to certify a billion people,” added Russell Sarder.“We are building a global community committed to responsible AI adoption, lifelong learning, and workforce readiness. The achievements of this year's winners reflect the strength of that community and the tremendous impact it continues to create around the world.”
As AI adoption accelerates across industries, AI CERTs® remains committed to empowering learners and organizations through globally recognized certifications, innovative learning pathways, and a robust network of partners dedicated to shaping the future of work.
About AI CERTs®
AI CERTs® empowers technical and business professionals with a comprehensive suite of role-based AI and blockchain certifications. AI CERTs® is committed to keeping pace with the ever-evolving tech landscape. Our ever-expanding portfolio, with over 60+ additional certifications in development, provides industry-relevant and up-to-date knowledge. This range caters to a diverse audience, from customer service reps to executives to developers and more, seeking to leverage these transformative technologies for strategic advantage. Our certifications cater to professionals in key industries, bridging the gap between theory and practice through hands-on, real-world applications, including live projects. Learners benefit from live projects and hands-on training, ensuring practical knowledge and real-world application. For more information, please visit .
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