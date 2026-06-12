IDFC Bank Fraud: CBI Charge Sheets 9 Accused In Haryana Govt, Chandigarh Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, June 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed two separate charge sheets in Special Courts against nine accused, including government officials and IDFC Bank staff, for misappropriation of funds of the Haryana government and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), an official said.

The total loss caused by the illegal bank transactions in the Haryana government case is Rs 504 crore and in Chandigarh Union Territory case is Rs 153 crore, the CBI official said, adding that more charge sheets are expected to be filed in these cases in future.

"The offences cited in the charge sheets relate to criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery and cheating, along with offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act," a CBI statement said.

"The charge sheet related to the Haryana government case was filed before the CBI Special Judge in Panchkula. In this case, two accused, both private persons who were the recipients of proceeds of crime, have been charge sheeted," the statement added.

"This is the second chargesheet in the Haryana government case. The CBI has already charge sheeted 15 accused, including three government servants, six bankers, two companies and four private persons," the statement said.

"The charge sheet concerning CSCL was filed before CBI Special Judge in Chandigarh. In this case, seven accused have been charge sheeted, including five bank officials, one official of CSCL and one private person. This is the first charge sheet in the case," the statement added.

The CBI had taken over one case from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau relating to eight departments, and two cases from the Economic Offences Police Station at Chandigarh, pertaining to Chandigarh Smart City Limited and CREST Chandigarh.

Last week, the CBI conducted searches at six premises in Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Delhi-National Capital Region in connection with the two cases.

The searched premises included the residential properties of public servants of Haryana cadre and Vipam Consultancy Private Limited and its Director.

The action was taken in connection with irregularities committed and regarding receipt of proceeds of crime, the CBI said.

According to the CBI, during the investigation, it was found that the public servants had colluded with bank officials and had facilitated the opening of accounts, transfer of funds, and subsequent diversion thereof.