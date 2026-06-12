Annu Kapoor Shares Why 'Uttar Da Puttar' Resonated With Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has shared what drew him to the upcoming film“Uttar Da Puttar.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he explained why the story resonated with him on a personal level. The actor described the film as a relatable narrative that explores life's tendency to seek answers outside oneself while blending humor with emotional depth. Annu added that the project stood out to him for its heartwarming treatment of a universal theme and expressed his enjoyment of being part of the film.

“Uttar Da Puttar is a very interesting and relatable story. We all look for answers somewhere outside ourselves at some point in life. What I liked about the film is that it talks about this idea with humor and heart. I had a wonderful time being part of it,” stated Annu Kapoor.

On Friday, the makers released the teaser of the film on social media, writing,“What if choosing the wrong direction could change everything? A Hindi Bollywood comedy built around a subject you've never seen on the big screen before and It's time for films where content is king. Official teaser out now. The search for the right direction begins in cinemas on 24th July. Trailer to be out soon!.”

The teaser offers a glimpse into the film's unique concept, centered on the idea that a person's luck can shift simply by choosing the right direction.

Speaking about the film, producer Sandiip Kapur said,“Uttar Da Puttar is a story that comes from a very relatable place. Many of us, at some point, have looked for answers outside ourselves, sometimes even in directions and signs. The film explores that idea in a highly entertaining way, with humor and heart. The teaser is just a glimpse of the madness and fun that awaits audiences.”

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati, and Nitin Arora. Directed by Ravinder Siwach, the forthcoming comedy is produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures. The movie is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on 24th July 2026.