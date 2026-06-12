Air India Crash: UK Envoy Pays Tribute To Victims On 1St Anniversary

British Envoy Commemorates Anniversary

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, on Friday paid solemn tributes to victims of the tragic Air India AI-171 plane crash on its first anniversary, marking a sombre moment of remembrance in Gujarat. The diplomatic tribute commemorates the devastating aviation tragedy that occurred exactly a year ago on June 12, last year.

Remembering the fateful event Cameron in a post on X expressed her profound grief over the scale of the disaster and recalled her immediate deployment to the crash site. "One year ago today, the tragic Air India crash claimed 260 lives, including 52 British nationals. I will never forget arriving in Ahmedabad and visiting the site on that day," the British High Commissioner wrote.

One year ago today, the tragic Air India crash claimed 260 lives, including 52 British nationals. I will never forget arriving in Ahmedabad and visiting the site on that day. My thoughts are with all the families affected, and I thank my team who stood up immediately to support... twitter/rWCgTOXeT1 - Lindy Cameron (@Lindy_Cameron) June 12, 2026 She further extended her solidarity to the grieving families while commending the relentless efforts of the diplomatic staff who provided round-the-clock consular assistance to those affected. "My thoughts are with all the families affected, and I thank my team who stood up immediately to support them and have continued to do so in the toughest circumstances. I am back with some of them in Ahmedabad today," she added in her post.

The British High Commissioner visited the accident spot in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar locality to lay floral wreaths in memory of the victims.

Details of the AI-171 Tragedy

The ill-fated Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met with a catastrophic accident a mere 32 seconds into its flight. The aircraft plunged into the surrounding area almost immediately following its departure from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The catastrophic incident claimed a total of 260 lives in one of the region's most severe aviation disasters. The fatalities included 229 passengers and 12 crew members on board, alongside 19 individuals who tragically lost their lives on the ground when the aircraft went down.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the prominent victims who lost their lives in the crash.

Air India's Compensation and Support Measures

Coinciding with the anniversary, Air India on Thursday said that it has completed interim compensation payments to the vast majority of families affected by the AI-171 crash.

Interim Compensation Payments

According to airline sources, "Air India has provided an interim payment of ₹25 lakh (21,000 GBP) each to the families of the deceased to help address immediate financial needs."

Elaborating on the scale of the financial disbursement, the sources further said, "Interim compensation has been paid to families of 96% of the deceased. The remaining cases are primarily those where documentation is incomplete or where there are ongoing family disputes."

The airline has extended this financial relief to those on the ground as well, stating, "94% of those who were injured on the ground have either got one-time full and final compensation or interim compensation, based on the nature of injury incurred and any loss of livelihood." It added that the remaining individuals had collected forms from the helpdesk but had not yet submitted them.

Final Compensation and Tata Group's Support

Looking ahead, Air India clarified that the final compensation process is underway. "With most of the interim payments having been disbursed, Air India has begun the process for final compensation and is engaging with families," the sources said, adding, "Families or individuals have absolutely no deadline or pressure to accept our offer within a set timeframe."

Parallel to the legal processes, the airline highlighted the role of the Tata Group in providing additional support through the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust. "Tata Sons set up the AI171 Memorial and Welfare Trust, which is dedicated to supporting those impacted by the AI171 accident," the sources said.

It added, "Tata Sons chairman Mr N Chandrasekaran had announced an ex-gratia financial assistance of ₹1 crore for families of all the deceased as part of Tata Group's philanthropic commitments - a measure that goes beyond legal compensation requirements." According to Air India, "Ex-gratia payments of ₹1 crore have been disbursed to 91% of the families of the deceased," with pending cases mainly due to incomplete documentation or refusal to accept payments.

Return of Personal Belongings

Simultaneously, the delicate task of returning the personal effects of the victims has been prioritised. On the return of victims' belongings, the airline said the process has been handled with care and documentation. "We have looked to approach the process of returning personal belongings with the utmost respect, dignity and accuracy, working closely with a qualified external partner to catalogue and document recoverable and returnable items," the sources said, adding, "Over 22,000 personal belongings were preserved and listed with meticulous care."

To ensure transparent communication, families were informed digitally, with the airline stating, "Families received information about each of these items through email, and a dedicated website was established."

Detailing the distribution, the airline said belongings linked to 187 deceased victims were being processed, with "personal belongings have been returned for 139 deceased in India and in the UK," while the remaining cases involved documentation gaps or refusal by families.

It also noted that unassociated belongings of 77 deceased were handled separately, with "personal belongings have been returned to families of 60 deceased in India and in the UK." The sources added, "Families of 15 of the deceased have declined to take the personal belongings."

The return process also extended to electronic items, with Air India stating, "25 digital devices were recovered, of which 16 have been returned to the respective families," with the remaining cases pending due to documentation issues or refusal by the relatives.

On-Ground Emergency Response

These structured rehabilitation measures build upon the immediate emergency response efforts mobilised right after the crash. "A team of over 500 volunteers from 17 Tata Group companies, including 130 from Air India, were at the crash site to provide instant, on-the-ground support," the sources said.

It further added, "Each family was assigned at least one dedicated, trained caregiver from our Special Assistance team to provide 24/7 support." A single-window helpdesk was also set up in Ahmedabad, with the airline stating it assisted families with documentation and claims for over two months.

Demonstrating corporate accountability, Air India sources said leadership teams reached Ahmedabad within hours of the incident and "CEOs of Tata companies have met 152 of the 165 affected families in India and the UK to express condolences and to offer support."

A Father's Grief and Call for Safety

As institutions manage the administrative aftermath, the profound human cost of the tragedy lingers for the local community. Anil Kumar Patel, who lost his son Harshit Patel and daughter-in-law Pooja Patel in the crash, recalled the last moments before the tragedy and urged stronger safety measures. "On that day, I had dropped off my son and daughter-in-law at the airport around 9 am. At 1 pm, I spoke to them on a video call after they had boarded the flight. That was the last time I spoke to them. I remember them a lot. The government helped us at the time. I also received compensation from the airline. I hope no such incident occurs again. I urge the government to ensure airline safety. We want justice," he told ANI in Gujarat.

Official Investigation Nearing Completion

As the first anniversary marks a milestone of grief and closure, attention is now shifting towards finding definitive answers. The official investigation into the crash is currently in its final stages, according to government officials, and the report is expected to be released soon. In light of the forthcoming findings, Air India sources reiterated that families are free to wait for the final investigation report before accepting compensation, with some already opting to proceed earlier with final settlements. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)