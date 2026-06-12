9-Month Pregnant Woman's Incredible Headstand Goes Viral With 2 Crore Views

Usually, pregnant women find it difficult to do even basic tasks. But one woman, who is 9 months pregnant, is breaking the internet by doing a headstand and other difficult yoga poses, setting a new benchmark for fitness. Keep scrolling to know more.

Doctors often tell pregnant women to do some light yoga for a normal delivery. It's quite common. But what this Bengaluru-based yoga teacher did at 9 months pregnant has left everyone shocked's yoga teacher, Shashi Prabha Dwivedi, recently shared a video on social media. In the video, she is 9 months pregnant and wearing a saree. She performs amazing yoga asanas that even non-pregnant people would find difficult. She did the Chakrasana and even a headstand. This video went viral, getting over 20 million, or 2 crore, views. People on the internet are stunned by her fitness and flexibility. While many are impressed, some are commenting that doing such asanas just days before delivery is very risky Prabha says, 'People are only seeing the yoga I'm doing while pregnant. But behind this, I have years of hard work and rigorous training. It's true that I'm 9 months pregnant, but not everyone can perform these asanas. Every woman's body is different. You must take a doctor's advice before trying anything like this.'Netizens have had mixed reactions to Shashi Prabha's yoga videos. Many people are supporting her. However, some are commenting that such acts during pregnancy are dangerous for the baby's health. A few others have even called it a 'publicity stunt'. Shashi Prabha mentioned that even her own mother scolded her for it, but she didn't stop her yoga practice. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shashi Prabha Dwivedi (@yogyatra_with_shashi)