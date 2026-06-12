End Of An Era As Kiwi Legend Kane Williamson Retires From International Cricket

In a move that has stunned the cricket world, New Zealand's star player Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket. The announcement came unexpectedly during the England tour, marking the end of a glorious 16-year journey for one of the greatest cricketers to ever play for the Kiwis.

Williamson, known as New Zealand's highest-ever international run-scorer, was a key part of modern cricket's 'Fab Four', a group that includes Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, and Joe Root.

A Career with 19,000+ Runs and 48 Centuries

Since his debut for New Zealand in 2010, Williamson has played 378 international matches across all three formats. He ends his career with a massive 19,346 international runs, including 48 centuries and 6 double centuries.

No other batter has scored this many runs for New Zealand in international cricket. The 35-year-old had earlier announced his retirement from T20 internationals for November 2025, and has now decided to step away from the other two formats as well.

What Kane Said on His Retirement

Announcing his decision, Williamson said,“I've been thinking about this for a long time. In the last few days, it became clear to me that this is the right time. My passion and hunger for international cricket have always been there. I've tried to give my all in every match I played for New Zealand. It wouldn't be right to continue with anything less. So I feel lucky to be able to leave on my own terms.”

Williamson also expressed his confidence in the future of the New Zealand team. He added, "This team has a lot of talent. There's also a desire to achieve something special. I love this team very much. I feel fortunate to have been a part of it for so long."

A Captain Who Led from the Front

Besides his batting, Williamson left a huge mark as a captain. He led the Blackcaps in Tests, ODIs, and T20s. In Test cricket, he captained 40 matches and secured 22 wins, the second-highest in New Zealand's history.

In ODIs, he led the team to 46 wins in 91 matches. He also established himself as the country's most successful T20 captain, with 39 wins in 75 matches.

Winning the ICC Test Championship as Captain

Under his leadership, New Zealand cricket saw some of its best years. He led the team to the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final, the 2019 ODI World Cup final, and their historic victory in the first-ever ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

He also guided the team to the 2021 T20 World Cup final, the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, and the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final.

Personal Achievements

Williamson's personal trophy cabinet is just as impressive. He was named the Player of the Tournament in the 2019 ODI World Cup. In the same year, he also won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award.

With his calm nature, elegant batting, and brilliant leadership, he will always be remembered as one of the modern era's finest cricketers.