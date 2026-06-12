UAE's Majid Al Futtaim Denies Report Of Delivery Delays For Tilal Al Ghaf Homes Due To War

Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), a leading developer of shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, on Friday rejected reports about invoking force majeure and delays in deliveries of its Tilal Al Ghaf project due to the regional military conflict.

A statement sent to Khaleej Times by the conglomerate said work on the project is going ahead as scheduled.

“Majid Al Futtaim is aware of the recent article referencing a customer communication issued to buyers within specific phases of Tilal Al Ghaf. The interpretation presented in the article does not reflect the facts. Construction across Tilal Al Ghaf continues to progress in line with the established project schedule and the terms of the Sale and Purchase Agreements (SPA).

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"As part of our commitment to transparency, customers were informed of the broader regional conditions currently affecting the construction industry, including pressures on logistics and material supply chains,” Majid Al Futtaim said in the statement.

“These updates are standard procedural notifications under the SPA and do not indicate a change to delivery timelines.”

Some foreign media outlets reported that Majid Al Futtaim told some of its customers that it would not be able to hand over homes within the scheduled period due to supply chain disruptions amid regional conflict.

Due to the outbreak of the regional military conflict on February 28, involving the US, Israel and Iran, regional supply chains were disrupted due to airspace restrictions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Gulf countries are looking at alternative routes to bypass the Strait of Hormuz to maintain their trade.

According to information available on the MAF website, Tilal Al Ghaf is spread over three million square metres (sqm), housing 3,500 homes and 15,000 residents. The mixed-use community is home to over 100 retail stores, a 110,000 sqm crystal lagoon and beach club, among other amenities.

The Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim assured that timely delivery of the project remains a priority.

“We remain fully committed to delivering Tilal Al Ghaf to the highest standards and continue to work closely with our contractors, consultants, and suppliers to monitor developments and mitigate potential impacts. Our priority is, and will remain, the timely and high-quality delivery of homes for our customers,” the company said.

On May 19, Dubai South signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim to develop a landmark Dh62-billion mixed-use master community within Dubai South.

Spanning 22 million square feet, the new master-planned development will feature a diverse mix of residential, retail, and lifestyle offerings, designed to serve the growing population within Dubai South and the surrounding areas. The project will be anchored by a large shopping mall, set to become a key retail, entertainment, and lifestyle destination for residents and visitors alike.