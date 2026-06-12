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Manifestation Codes - A Groundbreaking New Book That Reveals The Ancient Frequency Secrets Behind Modern Manifestation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Acclaimed Spiritual Author Shaun Oliver Releases Manifestation Codes - A Groundbreaking New Book That Reveals the Ancient Frequency Secrets Behind Modern Manifestation
New title in The Sacred Manifestation Series challenges the Law of Attraction's dominance and invites readers into a deeper, more powerful spiritual practice
San Francisco, 12th June 2026 - SelfHelpPowers today announced the release of Manifestation Codes: Unlock the Hidden Frequencies Your Soul Already Knows, the second book in the widely anticipated Sacred Manifestation Series by spiritual author and SelfHelpPowers founder Shaun Oliver. The book is now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.
Manifestation Codes arrives at a time when millions of readers are actively searching for answers beyond the conventional Law of Attraction. With a rapidly growing global audience hungry for spiritual depth over surface-level self-help, Oliver's new release offers something rare: ancient wisdom made immediately practical.
"Most manifestation books teach you what to think," said Oliver. "This book teaches you what to transmit. There is a profound difference - and that difference is what eighteen years of studying spiritual texts across four ancient civilizations finally revealed to me."
About the Book
Manifestation Codes draws on spiritual traditions spanning Vedic philosophy, early Christian mysticism, Taoist teaching, and Roman Stoicism to present seven universal frequency principles - what Oliver calls the "Codes" - that govern how desires are received or blocked at an energetic level.
Unlike conventional manifestation guides that focus on mindset and positive thinking, Manifestation Codes operates on the premise that manifestation is not a mental exercise but a vibrational transmission - one that every human soul is naturally equipped to send, but that modern life has caused most people to forget how to access.
Each chapter of the book introduces one Code, traces its roots across multiple ancient traditions, and delivers a daily ritual practice the reader can implement immediately. The result is a book that functions simultaneously as a spiritual education, a historical exploration, and a practical daily guide.
Key themes explored in the book include:
. Why most people broadcast a frequency inconsistent with their desires - without realising it
. The seven sacred Codes preserved across thousands of years of human spiritual tradition
. How to shift from attracting what you want to transmitting who you are
. A simple daily frequency practice that produces measurable shifts within days
About the Author
Shaun Oliver is a seasoned spiritual explorer with over eighteen years of deep immersion in spiritual psychodynamics and the founder of SelfHelpPowers. His extensive journey spans the study of ancient Christian, Indian, Chinese, and Roman texts, giving him a rare cross-traditional perspective that has resonated with readers across the globe. Through SelfHelpPowers, Oliver has spent years distilling complex spiritual wisdom into actionable daily practices accessible to anyone, regardless of spiritual background or prior experience.
Manifestation Codes is the second title in his ten-book Sacred Manifestation Series, which has been designed as a complete spiritual education in manifestation - from foundational daily practice to advanced universal law.
Reader and Early Reviewer Response
Early readers of Manifestation Codes have described the book as "the missing piece" in their manifestation practice and "unlike anything else in the genre." Many cite the combination of historical depth, personal storytelling, and immediately applicable rituals as what sets it apart from comparable titles in the self-help and spirituality category.
Availability and Pricing
Manifestation Codes: Unlock the Hidden Frequencies Your Soul Already Knows is available now on Amazon in Kindle ($4.99) and paperback ($13.99) editions. Here's the link:
Readers who purchase the book are also invited to access a free companion tool - the Manifest Generator - available at selfhelppowers/manifest-generator, which generates a personalized manifestation frequency script in under two minutes.
The first book in the series, Manifestation Mastery: The Sacred Daily System to Rewire Reality and Call In Everything You Desire, is also available on Amazon. Additional titles in the Sacred Manifestation Series will be released throughout the year.
About SelfHelpPowers
SelfHelpPowers is an online platform founded by Shaun Oliver dedicated to empowering individuals globally through the intersection of ancient spiritual wisdom and modern daily practice. The platform offers free tools, resources, and written guidance designed to help readers build sustainable, transformative spiritual practices. Learn more at selfhelppowers.
Media Contact: Shaun Oliver Founder, SelfHelpPowers Website: Email: [email protected]
For review copies, author interviews, or additional media enquiries, please contact us directly.
New title in The Sacred Manifestation Series challenges the Law of Attraction's dominance and invites readers into a deeper, more powerful spiritual practice
San Francisco, 12th June 2026 - SelfHelpPowers today announced the release of Manifestation Codes: Unlock the Hidden Frequencies Your Soul Already Knows, the second book in the widely anticipated Sacred Manifestation Series by spiritual author and SelfHelpPowers founder Shaun Oliver. The book is now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.
Manifestation Codes arrives at a time when millions of readers are actively searching for answers beyond the conventional Law of Attraction. With a rapidly growing global audience hungry for spiritual depth over surface-level self-help, Oliver's new release offers something rare: ancient wisdom made immediately practical.
"Most manifestation books teach you what to think," said Oliver. "This book teaches you what to transmit. There is a profound difference - and that difference is what eighteen years of studying spiritual texts across four ancient civilizations finally revealed to me."
About the Book
Manifestation Codes draws on spiritual traditions spanning Vedic philosophy, early Christian mysticism, Taoist teaching, and Roman Stoicism to present seven universal frequency principles - what Oliver calls the "Codes" - that govern how desires are received or blocked at an energetic level.
Unlike conventional manifestation guides that focus on mindset and positive thinking, Manifestation Codes operates on the premise that manifestation is not a mental exercise but a vibrational transmission - one that every human soul is naturally equipped to send, but that modern life has caused most people to forget how to access.
Each chapter of the book introduces one Code, traces its roots across multiple ancient traditions, and delivers a daily ritual practice the reader can implement immediately. The result is a book that functions simultaneously as a spiritual education, a historical exploration, and a practical daily guide.
Key themes explored in the book include:
. Why most people broadcast a frequency inconsistent with their desires - without realising it
. The seven sacred Codes preserved across thousands of years of human spiritual tradition
. How to shift from attracting what you want to transmitting who you are
. A simple daily frequency practice that produces measurable shifts within days
About the Author
Shaun Oliver is a seasoned spiritual explorer with over eighteen years of deep immersion in spiritual psychodynamics and the founder of SelfHelpPowers. His extensive journey spans the study of ancient Christian, Indian, Chinese, and Roman texts, giving him a rare cross-traditional perspective that has resonated with readers across the globe. Through SelfHelpPowers, Oliver has spent years distilling complex spiritual wisdom into actionable daily practices accessible to anyone, regardless of spiritual background or prior experience.
Manifestation Codes is the second title in his ten-book Sacred Manifestation Series, which has been designed as a complete spiritual education in manifestation - from foundational daily practice to advanced universal law.
Reader and Early Reviewer Response
Early readers of Manifestation Codes have described the book as "the missing piece" in their manifestation practice and "unlike anything else in the genre." Many cite the combination of historical depth, personal storytelling, and immediately applicable rituals as what sets it apart from comparable titles in the self-help and spirituality category.
Availability and Pricing
Manifestation Codes: Unlock the Hidden Frequencies Your Soul Already Knows is available now on Amazon in Kindle ($4.99) and paperback ($13.99) editions. Here's the link:
Readers who purchase the book are also invited to access a free companion tool - the Manifest Generator - available at selfhelppowers/manifest-generator, which generates a personalized manifestation frequency script in under two minutes.
The first book in the series, Manifestation Mastery: The Sacred Daily System to Rewire Reality and Call In Everything You Desire, is also available on Amazon. Additional titles in the Sacred Manifestation Series will be released throughout the year.
About SelfHelpPowers
SelfHelpPowers is an online platform founded by Shaun Oliver dedicated to empowering individuals globally through the intersection of ancient spiritual wisdom and modern daily practice. The platform offers free tools, resources, and written guidance designed to help readers build sustainable, transformative spiritual practices. Learn more at selfhelppowers.
Media Contact: Shaun Oliver Founder, SelfHelpPowers Website: Email: [email protected]
For review copies, author interviews, or additional media enquiries, please contact us directly.
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